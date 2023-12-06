UK-Based 'Von Trapped' Family Release Christmas Call For Peace With 'If That Day Comes Round'

The track was released with a visual.

By: Dec. 06, 2023

POPULAR

THE COLOR PURPLE Soundtrack to Feature Music By Alicia Keys, Jennifer Hudson & More Photo 1 THE COLOR PURPLE Soundtrack to Feature Music By Alicia Keys & More
Listen: Hear Christopher Plummers Vocals on 'Edelweiss' & More on THE SOUND OF MUSIC Super Photo 2 Listen: Hear 'The Sound of Music' Super Deluxe Soundtrack
Mon Laferte Announces 'Autopoiética' Tour Photo 3 Mon Laferte Announces 'Autopoiética' Tour
Legendary Pop Icon Adam Ant Announces 2024 American Tour Photo 4 Legendary Pop Icon Adam Ant Announces 2024 American Tour

UK-Based 'Von Trapped' Family Release Christmas Call For Peace With 'If That Day Comes Round'

Folk rock group The Marsh Family are back with their latest release, the poignant Christmas song "If That Day Comes Round," available for streaming now. In the vein of modern classics like Band Aid's "Do They Know It's Christmas," this track reflects on the devastating war in Gaza and Israel through hopeful lyrics, lush harmonies, and stunning mandolin, acoustic guitar, and piano.

With musical contributions from both parents and all four children, the chorus ("I would pray so hard,/ To whatever god/ 'Cos a miracle is brightest in the dark") rings particularly clear. They are urging listeners to donate to the International Red Cross/ Crescent for necessary humanitarian aid.

Based in Kent, UK, The Marsh Family rose to viral acclaim during the COVID-19 pandemic for their witty YouTube parodies and instant likability. Parents Ben and Danielle accompany their children Alfie, Thomas, Ella, and Tess, in the composition and delivery of the both humorous and topical tracks. Hailed by The New York Times as the 'Von Trapped' family, they have performed on Jimmy Kimmel Live, This Morning, BBC Comic Relief, BBC Breakfast, ABC, CBS, and CNN, among others.

They have also been featured in The Independent, Ok! Magazine, The Sun, NPR, and The Daily Telegraph. Most recently, their "Braverman Shanties" video has amassed over 12 million views. Previous holiday single, "Bring Us A Candle" was nominated by Total Entertainment for their 2021 "10 Great Christmas tracks to get you through the holiday period."

"If That Day Comes Round' works hard to position the crisis in Gaza and Israel in historical and social context, alluding to a dream of fences coming down in the same way that the Berlin Wall fell, or the Troubles ended. "We wanted to express something hopeful, so we framed it around the concept of a miracle - inspired by a closing segment by Patrick Kielty on the Late Late Show (about the ending of the Troubles in Northern Ireland)," they shared.

The track calls for peace in a time of great turmoil, and does so expertly with the pleas of those of all ages. Often, the most impactful voices we have are the youth, and The Marsh Family is a perfect example of this - especially during the holiday season.

Meticulous input from The Marsh Family's international audience led to the thoughtful songwriting, which has been praised from those in Tel Aviv and the West Bank alike. It was recorded at the family's home around Remembrance Sunday.

The track concludes with a translation of the word "miracle" in both Arabic and Hebrew, a reminder of shared humanity, even in the face of peril.



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
BALTHVS Releases Their Second Single Anouk Photo
BALTHVS Releases Their Second Single 'Anouk'

Bogota-based indie psyche-soul trio BALTHVS releases their second single 'Anouk' from their upcoming LP. The song is dedicated to their house cat and celebrates the comfort provided by little creatures in our lives.

2
beabadoobee Releases Live Album Live In LA Photo
beabadoobee Releases Live Album 'Live In LA'

A special live recording from her sold out headline show at the Greek Theatre in Los Angeles, Live In LA includes live versions of recent breakout singles “Glue Song” and “the way things go” and fan favorites from across Bea’s discography including stand out tracks from her acclaimed albums Beatopia and Fake It Flowers.

3
Lagoona Bloo Releases New Single Toys Photo
Lagoona Bloo Releases New Single 'Toys'

About overcoming being underestimated and the power of owning everything that you are, “Elle Woods” also received a star-studded music video – a bubblegum pink house party that sees RuPaul’s Drag Race royalty Kerri Colby, Marcia Marcia Marcia, and Olivia Lux, all playing different versions of Elle Woods alongside viral TikTok star Julian Burzynski.

4
Video: Stephen Sanchez Performs Hit Track High On LATE NIGHT Photo
Video: Stephen Sanchez Performs Hit Track 'High' On LATE NIGHT

Stephen Sanchez made a special appearance on Late Night With Seth Meyers, performing his popular track 'High.' Don't miss this incredible performance! Watch the video now. “High” has quickly become a fan favorite since the album's release, amassing nearly 10M global streams and peaking in the top 15 on the Spotify Daily Viral Songs chart.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Videos: Watch Every Taylor Swift Dance on DANCING WITH THE STARS Video
Videos: Watch Every Taylor Swift Dance on DANCING WITH THE STARS
Watch Reneé Rapp's 'Tummy Hurts' Music Video With Coco Jones Video
Watch Reneé Rapp's 'Tummy Hurts' Music Video With Coco Jones
Watch a New RENAISSANCE: A FILM BY BEYONCE Trailer Video
Watch a New RENAISSANCE: A FILM BY BEYONCE Trailer
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central STAGE MAG
MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG
THE BOOK OF MORMON
Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
ALADDIN
WICKED