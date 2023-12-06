UK-Based 'Von Trapped' Family Release Christmas Call For Peace With 'If That Day Comes Round'

Folk rock group The Marsh Family are back with their latest release, the poignant Christmas song "If That Day Comes Round," available for streaming now. In the vein of modern classics like Band Aid's "Do They Know It's Christmas," this track reflects on the devastating war in Gaza and Israel through hopeful lyrics, lush harmonies, and stunning mandolin, acoustic guitar, and piano.

With musical contributions from both parents and all four children, the chorus ("I would pray so hard,/ To whatever god/ 'Cos a miracle is brightest in the dark") rings particularly clear. They are urging listeners to donate to the International Red Cross/ Crescent for necessary humanitarian aid.

Based in Kent, UK, The Marsh Family rose to viral acclaim during the COVID-19 pandemic for their witty YouTube parodies and instant likability. Parents Ben and Danielle accompany their children Alfie, Thomas, Ella, and Tess, in the composition and delivery of the both humorous and topical tracks. Hailed by The New York Times as the 'Von Trapped' family, they have performed on Jimmy Kimmel Live, This Morning, BBC Comic Relief, BBC Breakfast, ABC, CBS, and CNN, among others.

They have also been featured in The Independent, Ok! Magazine, The Sun, NPR, and The Daily Telegraph. Most recently, their "Braverman Shanties" video has amassed over 12 million views. Previous holiday single, "Bring Us A Candle" was nominated by Total Entertainment for their 2021 "10 Great Christmas tracks to get you through the holiday period."

"If That Day Comes Round' works hard to position the crisis in Gaza and Israel in historical and social context, alluding to a dream of fences coming down in the same way that the Berlin Wall fell, or the Troubles ended. "We wanted to express something hopeful, so we framed it around the concept of a miracle - inspired by a closing segment by Patrick Kielty on the Late Late Show (about the ending of the Troubles in Northern Ireland)," they shared.

The track calls for peace in a time of great turmoil, and does so expertly with the pleas of those of all ages. Often, the most impactful voices we have are the youth, and The Marsh Family is a perfect example of this - especially during the holiday season.

Meticulous input from The Marsh Family's international audience led to the thoughtful songwriting, which has been praised from those in Tel Aviv and the West Bank alike. It was recorded at the family's home around Remembrance Sunday.

The track concludes with a translation of the word "miracle" in both Arabic and Hebrew, a reminder of shared humanity, even in the face of peril.