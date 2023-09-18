Tyra Madison Releases Lively New Single 'Rebound'

The track is out now on streaming platforms.

By: Sep. 18, 2023

Tyra Madison Releases Lively New Single 'Rebound'

Tyra Madison, the emerging country music powerhouse, has just dropped her latest single, the high-energy track titled "Rebound." 

"Rebound" brilliantly draws a parallel between Tyra's affection for her beloved sport, basketball, and the process of bouncing back from a broken relationship. This empowering country anthem exudes a strong sense of female empowerment as Tyra delves into an irresistible melody that conveys resilience and the refusal to be anyone's mere "rebound." The lyrics, "You think the ball is in your court and love is just a game," cleverly reference basketball, adding a playful touch to the song's message.

Tyra spoke on the release of the track, saying "Through 'Rebound,' I wanted to capture the essence of resilience and the strength that comes from embracing challenges. Just like in basketball, where rebounds symbolize second chances, this song embodies the spirit of rising above and refusing to settle for being anyone's 'rebound.' It's about owning your worth and playing the game of love on your own terms."

Since its release, "Rebound" has been featured in prestigious playlists on various streaming platforms, including Spotify's "New Music Friday Country" and Apple Music's "New In Country."

Hailing from Pine Top, Kentucky, Tyra Madison has rapidly emerged as “one of the most exciting new voices” in the country music scene (CelebMix), drawing inspiration from revered artists like Carrie Underwood and Maren Morris. Her mastery of songwriting and captivating performances have made a lasting impact on the Nashville community and beyond.

With millions of streams across all digital service platforms, Tyra’s music has found its way into influential playlists such as Spotify’s “New Music Nashville” and Apple Music’s “Country Risers.” She has garnered support slots while touring with acclaimed acts including Nelly, Ernest, Lonestar, Maddie & Tae, and Priscilla Block. In addition, Tyra has graced the stages of prominent music events such as Country Radio Seminar 2023 and Live In The Vineyard Goes Country 2023.

Tyra’s most popular single, “Right Girl Wrong Time,” has amassed over 13 million streams, further solidifying her rising star status. The music video for the song premiered exclusively on CMT.com, providing fans with an immersive visual experience that can be viewed here.

To learn more about Tyra Madison, visit her website and follow her on InstagramFacebook, and TikTok. In addition, Tyra has launched a text campaign where fans can receive text messages directly from Tyra regarding upcoming projects, events, merchandise, and more. To sign up for the campaign, simply text (615) 845-5946, or visit https://my.community.com/tyramadison.

Photo Credit: Tara Diiorio


Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... (read more about this author)

