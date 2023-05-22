Tyler Hubbard Scores Second No. 1 From Debut Solo Album With 'Dancin' In The Country'

“Dancin’ In The Country” is the second single off Hubbard’s debut solo album, Tyler Hubbard.

MI Records Nashville recording artist Tyler Hubbard is atop the Mediabase/Country Aircheck chart this week with his hit song “Dancin’ In The Country,” marking his second No. 1 as a solo artist, and his 21st career chart topper on Country Radio.

Hubbard now holds the record for most spins in an official tracked week on Mediabase country’s mainstream panel. Written by Hubbard, Keith Urban, Ross Copperman and Jon Nite, “Dancin’ In The Country” is the second single off Hubbard’s debut solo album, Tyler Hubbard.

Hubbard’s debut single, “5 Foot 9,” also hit No. 1 and was released exactly one year ago (5/20/22). Hubbard celebrated his first year as a solo artist this past weekend when he surprised fans with a 75-minute pop-up show at Nashville’s famed honky tonk, The Stage, on Saturday night.

“Having a second No. 1, one year to the day after my debut solo single was released, is really incredible,” said Hubbard. “It’s been an amazing year, and I’m thankful to Country Radio and the fans for embracing my music, and to Keith, Ross and Jon for sharing their creative genius with me.”

“Dancin’ In The Country” has almost 155M global streams, already hit No. 1 on SXM’s The Highway and the MusicRow chart, and the song spent three weeks at No. 1 on the Canadian Country Radio Chart. CMT calls the track “bouncy banger infused with thrilling guitar pull and Hubbard’s signature country-pop sound.”

About Tyler Hubbard

With 21 No.1 singles on country radio, countless awards, and sold-out tours, Tyler Hubbard has already had a remarkable career as a songwriter and as one half of multi-platinum duo Florida Georgia Line. Hubbard has now stepped out on his own and Billboard claims “Hubbard’s solo career keeps building,” with the release of his debut solo album, Tyler Hubbard.

The album, released earlier this year, features Hubbard’s hit debut solo single “5 Foot 9,” which hit No. 1 at radio, was certified Platinum by the RIAA, and has 435M global streams. It also features Hubbard’s current No. 1 single, “Dancin’ In The Country,” which already has almost 155M global streams and marks his second No. 1 as a solo artist.

The song spent three weeks at No. 1 on the Canadian Country Radio Chart and reached the top spot on SXM’s The Highway, and the MusicRow chart.

Hubbard has made several television appearances as a solo artist, most recently at the CMT Music Awards, and also on Good Morning America, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and Today. Hubbard is continuing to write, record and tour the country at fairs and festivals throughout the summer. 



