Tyler Hubbard Releases 'Turn'

In 2024, Hubbard will be headlining CMC Rocks, and will support Kane Brown on tour, kicking off in March and venturing across the US and Canada.

By: Jan. 26, 2024

Multi-PLATINUM selling country music hitmaker Tyler Hubbard shares “Turn,” a track he co-penned and co-produced. It is part of a new wave of music set for 2024 and follows “A Lot With A Little” and current radio single “Back Then Right Now.”

Hubbard was recently nominated in the new ‘Favorite Debut Album' category at the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards for his self-titled record (January 2023). The awards will air on FOX on Monday, April 1st at 8 PM ET.

In 2024, Hubbard will be headlining CMC Rocks, and will support Kane Brown on tour, kicking off in March and venturing across the US and Canada. For more information on Hubbard, visit tylerhubbardofficial.com.

Tyler Hubbard On Tour:

Fri., Mar. 15 – Sun., Mar. 17 | CMC Rocks Qld 2024 | Willowbank, AUS

Thurs., Mar. 28 | John Paul Jones Arena | Charlottesville, VA^

Fri., Mar. 29 | PPG Paints Arena | Pittsburgh, PA^

Sat., Mar. 30 | Prudential Center | Newark, NJ^

Thurs., Apr. 4 | Little Caesars Arena | Detroit, MI^

Fri., Apr. 5 | ScotiaBank Arena | Toronto, ON, CA^

Sat., Apr. 6 | Keybank Center | Buffalo, NY^

Thurs., Apr. 11 | T-Mobile Center | Kansas City, MO^

Fri., Apr. 12 | Allstate Arena | Rosemont, IL^

Thurs., Apr. 18 | Wells Fargo Arena | Des Moines, IA^

Fri., Apr. 19 | Target Center | Minneapolis, MN^

Sat., Apr. 20 | Alerus Center | Grand Forks, ND^

Fri., Apr. 26 | United Supermarkets Arena | Lubbock, TX^

Sat., Apr. 27 | Toyota Center | Houston, TX^

Sun., Apr. 28 | Moody Center | Austin, TX^

Thurs., May 9 | Matthew Knight Arena | Eugene, OR^

Fri., May 10 | Golden 1 Center | Sacramento, CA^

Sat., May 11 | Golden 1 Center | Sacramento, CA^

Fri., May 17 | Delta Center | Salt Lake City, UT^

Sat., May 18 | T-Mobile Arena | Las Vegas, NV^

Sun., May 19 | Boots In The Park | Tempe, AZ

Thurs., May 30 | Amway Center | Orlando, FL^

Fri., May 31 | Amalie Arena | Tampa, FL^

Sat., Jun. 1 | Amalie Arena | Tampa, FL^

Fri., Jun. 7 | PNC Arena | Raleigh, NC^

Sat., Jun. 8 | State Farm Arena | Atlanta, GA^

Sat., Jun. 29 | Lakes Jam 2024 | Brainerd, MN

Sat., Aug. 24 | BMO Stadium | Los Angeles, CA^

^supporting Kane Brown



