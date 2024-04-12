Tyler Hubbard Releases Sophomore Solo Album 'Strong'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Multi-platinum-selling artist Tyler Hubbard has just released his new album.

After rising to success with his self-titled solo debut last January, Hubbard continues forging his path as a solo artist with his sophomore album Strong, further cementing his position as a staple in country music.

Hubbard co-produced the album alongside Jordan Schmidt, and he wrote or co-wrote each of the 13 tracks. The result is a dynamic and vibrant collection of songs that showcase Hubbard’s free-spirited energy and his ability to craft songs that highlight life’s most memorable moments.

On Strong, the 21-time No. 1 hitmaker finds magic in young love on spirited tracks including “Park” and “BNA,” embraces the good times on “American Mellencamp” and “Night Like That,” and displays his passion for family and fatherhood on songs such as “‘73 Beetle” and the title track.

Album track and Hubbard’s current radio single “Back Then Right Now” is currently top 5 and climbing at Country radio.

Since releasing his RIAA Gold-certified self-titled debut album last January (1.2 billion+ global streams), Hubbard’s first single “5 Foot 9” has earned more than 553M streams and is certified RIAA 2x Platinum. His follow-up single “Dancin’ In The Country” has amassed more than 402M streams and is certified RIAA Platinum.

Hubbard will throw the first pitch at the Chicago White Sox game tomorrow (4.13), and he will perform songs from ‘Strong’ on Good Morning America next Monday (4.15) and on The Kelly Clarkson Show on Thursday (4.18). Check local listings for tune-in information.

Hubbard is currently on Kane Brown’s In The Air Tour, which kicked off last month and includes stops in Houston, Las Vegas, Atlanta, Los Angeles and more. He’ll also perform at multiple festivals including Boots In The Park in Tempe, AZ and Faster Horses in Brooklyn, MI.

‘Strong’ Tracklist:

1. Wish You Would

2. Park

3. A Lot With A Little

4. Night Like That

5. Take Me Back

6. Back Then Right Now

7. Vegas

8. Turn

9. American Mellencamp

10. BNA

11. Summer Talkin’

12. ‘73 Beetle

13. Strong

Tyler Hubbard On Tour

Fri., Apr. 12 | Allstate Arena | Rosemont, IL^

Thurs., Apr. 18 | Wells Fargo Arena | Des Moines, IA^

Fri., Apr. 19 | Target Center | Minneapolis, MN^

Sat., Apr. 20 | Alerus Center | Grand Forks, ND^

Fri., Apr. 26 | United Supermarkets Arena | Lubbock, TX^

Sat., Apr. 27 | Toyota Center | Houston, TX^

Sun., Apr. 28 | Moody Center | Austin, TX^

Thurs., May 9 | Matthew Knight Arena | Eugene, OR^

Fri., May 10 | Golden 1 Center | Sacramento, CA^

Sat., May 11 | Golden 1 Center | Sacramento, CA^

Fri., May 17 | Delta Center | Salt Lake City, UT^

Sat., May 18 | T-Mobile Arena | Las Vegas, NV^

Sun., May 19 | Boots In The Park | Tempe, AZ

Thurs., May 30 | Amway Center | Orlando, FL^

Fri., May 31 | Amalie Arena | Tampa, FL^

Sat., Jun. 1 | Amalie Arena | Tampa, FL^

Fri., Jun. 7 | PNC Arena | Raleigh, NC^

Sat., Jun. 8 | State Farm Arena | Atlanta, GA^

Fri., Jun. 14 | Ozarks Amphitheater | Camdenton, MO

Sat., Jun. 15 | Boots In The Street | Sidney, OH

Sat., Jun. 29 | Lakes Jam 2024 | Brainerd, MN

Fri., Jul. 19 | Faster Horses Festival | Brooklyn, MI

Fri., Jul. 26 | Kingsport Fun Fest | Kingsport, TN

Sat., Jul. 27 | Jam At The Dam | Monroe, CT

Tues., Jul. 30 | Cattaraugus County Fair | Little Valley, NY

Fri., Aug. 2 | County Line Country Fest | Prairie Du Chien, WI

Thurs., Aug. 15 | CMAC Performing Arts Center | Canandaigua, NY

Fri., Aug. 16 | Lasso Festival de Musique Country | Montréal, QC, CA

Sun., Aug. 18 | Indian Ranch | Webster, MA

Sat., Aug. 24 | BMO Stadium | Los Angeles, CA^

Fri., Aug. 30 | Denim On The Diamond | Kelowna, BC, CA

Thurs., Sept. 5 | Tri-State Rodeo | Fort Madison, IA

Fri., Oct. 4 | Deni Ute Muster | Deniliquin, NSW, AUS

^supporting Kane Brown