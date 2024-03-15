Tyler Hubbard Releases New Track 'Vegas' In Advance Of Album 'STRONG'

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Multi-PLATINUM-selling hitmaker Tyler Hubbard shares “Vegas,” the latest song from his forthcoming album ‘Strong,' which is due April 12 via EMI Nashville.

“Vegas” is a wild-at-heart take on the ever-familiar love-at-first-sight story. Written on the road with his live show in mind, the song is perhaps one of the most energetic interpretations of vulnerability — and the most memorable “I Do.”

“Vegas” follows Hubbard's climbing radio single “Back Then Right Now,” as well as album tracks “Turn,” “Wish You Would,” and “A Lot With A Little.” Epitomizing Hubbard's passion for life and love, ‘Strong' embodies a distinct variety of both sonic and geographical-driven influences. It continues to exemplify the Georgia-native's distinction as a writer and artist who has earned two solo No. 1s with 2x PLATINUM-selling “5 Foot 9” and PLATINUM-selling “Dancin' In The Country.”

The year continues to amplify with Hubbard headlining Australia's CMC Rocks this week. He will later support Kane Brown on his In The Air Tour starting on March 28th. For tickets and more information on Tyler Hubbard, visit tylerhubbardofficial.com.

Tyler Hubbard On Tour:

Sat., Mar. 16 | CMC Rocks Qld 2024 | Willowbank, AUS

Thurs., Mar. 28 | John Paul Jones Arena | Charlottesville, VA^

Fri., Mar. 29 | PPG Paints Arena | Pittsburgh, PA^

Sat., Mar. 30 | Prudential Center | Newark, NJ^

Thurs., Apr. 4 | Little Caesars Arena | Detroit, MI^

Fri., Apr. 5 | ScotiaBank Arena | Toronto, ON, CA^

Sat., Apr. 6 | Keybank Center | Buffalo, NY^

Tues., Apr. 9 | Grand Ole Opry House | Nashville, TN

Thurs., Apr. 11 | T-Mobile Center | Kansas City, MO^

Fri., Apr. 12 | Allstate Arena | Rosemont, IL^

Thurs., Apr. 18 | Wells Fargo Arena | Des Moines, IA^

Fri., Apr. 19 | Target Center | Minneapolis, MN^

Sat., Apr. 20 | Alerus Center | Grand Forks, ND^

Fri., Apr. 26 | United Supermarkets Arena | Lubbock, TX^

Sat., Apr. 27 | Toyota Center | Houston, TX^

Sun., Apr. 28 | Moody Center | Austin, TX^

Thurs., May 9 | Matthew Knight Arena | Eugene, OR^

Fri., May 10 | Golden 1 Center | Sacramento, CA^

Sat., May 11 | Golden 1 Center | Sacramento, CA^

Fri., May 17 | Delta Center | Salt Lake City, UT^

Sat., May 18 | T-Mobile Arena | Las Vegas, NV^

Sun., May 19 | Boots In The Park | Tempe, AZ

Thurs., May 30 | Amway Center | Orlando, FL^

Fri., May 31 | Amalie Arena | Tampa, FL^

Sat., Jun. 1 | Amalie Arena | Tampa, FL^

Fri., Jun. 7 | PNC Arena | Raleigh, NC^

Sat., Jun. 8 | State Farm Arena | Atlanta, GA^

Fri., Jun. 14 | Ozarks Amphitheater | Camdenton, MO

Sat., Jun. 15 | Boots In The Street | Sidney, OH

Sat., Jun. 29 | Lakes Jam 2024 | Brainerd, MN

Fri., Jul. 19 | Faster Horses Festival | Brooklyn, MI

Sat., Jul. 27 | Jam At The Dam | Monroe, CT

Fri., Aug. 2 | County Line Country Fest | Prairie Du Chien, WI

Thurs., Aug. 15 | CMAC Performing Arts Center | Canandaigua, NY

Fri., Aug. 16 | Lasso Festival de Musique Country | Montréal, QC, CA

Sun., Aug. 18 | Indian Ranch | Webster, MA

Sat., Aug. 24 | BMO Stadium | Los Angeles, CA^

Fri., Aug. 30 | Denim On The Diamond | Kelowna, BC, CA

^supporting Kane Brown