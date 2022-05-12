Tyler Hubbard Readies New Music for Solo Project

EMI Records Nashville recording artist Tyler Hubbard has been working on his solo project for over a year to much speculation and anticipation. After sharing previews of new music on his socials earlier this week, Hubbard revealed today the lead single "5 Foot 9" comes out May 20 and impacts country radio May 23. Pre-Save "5 Foot 9" HERE.

Hubbard wrote "5 Foot 9" with Jaren Johnston and Chase McGill, and co-produced the track with Jordan Schmidt. As he works towards his first solo album release, Hubbard shares, "Songwriting is central to everything I do as an artist. It has allowed me to connect with fans for many years, and I'm excited for everyone to hear new music for a new chapter in my career."

For the past decade, country fans have gotten to know Tyler Hubbard as the lead singer of the multi-platinum-selling, record-breaking duo Florida Georgia Line. Hubbard has written seven No. 1 hits for FGL (singing lead vocal on all 19) plus, he has written cuts for artists across multiple genres including Jason Aldean, Jimmie Allen, Kane Brown, Little Big Town, Thomas Rhett, Chris Tomlin, Nelly and Bebe Rexha.

With 19 No. 1 singles on country radio, countless awards, and sold-out tours, Tyler Hubbard has already had a remarkable career as a songwriter and as one half of multi-platinum duo Florida Georgia Line. Now ready for the next chapter, the Georgia-native and prolific songwriter has written well over 100 songs as he works towards his debut solo album release on EMI Nashville. The first song, "5 Foot 9," releases May 20 with more music expected throughout the year.

For the new album, Hubbard teamed up with some of Nashville's most prominent hitmakers including Ross Copperman, Zach Kale, Rhett Akins, Rodney Clawson, Jon Nite, Jesse Frasure, Ashley Gorley, Ben Johnson, Keith Urban, Thomas Rhett and more. The project will show Hubbard's many musical sides and influences from urban to contemporary Christian with his country roots remaining in the forefront.