Tyler Childers Extends Global 'Mule Pull '24 Tour'

Tyler Childers will continue his global “Mule Pull ’24 Tour” through next summer with newly confirmed shows at Chicago’s United Center, Boulder’s Folsom Field, Washington State’s Gorge Amphitheatre, Alpharetta’s Ameris Bank Amphitheatre (two nights), Tampa’s MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre, Vancouver’s Rogers Arena and Calgary’s Scotiabank Saddledome among many others. See below for complete itinerary.

Special guests on the tour include Adeem The Artist, Willi Carlisle, S.G. Goodman, Wayne Graham, Shakey Graves, Valerie June, Laid Back Country Picker, Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats and Allison Russell.

Fans are being asked to register before tickets go on-sale to help block bots and scalpers, reduce resale and get tickets directly into the hands of real people. Registration for the pre-sale is open now until Sunday, October 8 at 11:59pm ET—sign up HERE. Once registration closes, fans will be randomly selected to receive a code that grants them access to the pre-sale starting next Wednesday, October 11. A very limited number of tickets will be available for the general on-sale following on Friday, October 13 at 10:00am local time at ticketmaster.com, while supplies last.

Fans who purchase tickets and can’t attend will have the option to resell their tickets at the original price paid using Ticketmaster’s Face Value Exchange. Tickets to all shows on the tour (excluding shows in NY, VA, CO and IL) will be mobile only and restricted from transfer. In NY, VA, CO and IL, tickets will be transferable and the artist requests that fans use the Face Value Exchange to help maintain original pricing. A valid bank account or debit card within the country of this event is required to sell on the Face Value Exchange. More information on Ticketmaster Exchange can be found here.

The new dates follow the first leg of Childers’ “Mule Pull ’24 Tour,” which sold-out instantly when tickets went on-sale last month. The extensive tour kicks off in February and includes stops at New York’s Madison Square Garden (two nights), Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena (two nights), Inglewood’s Kia Forum, Austin’s Moody Center, Fort Worth’s Dickies Arena and London’s Eventim Apollo (two nights) as well as shows in Ireland, Germany, Sweden, Norway and more.

The upcoming performances celebrate Childers’ acclaimed new album, Rustin’ In The Rain (Hickman Holler Records/RCA Records), which recently debuted at #10 on the all-genre Billboard 200 chart with 38,500 equivalent units sold—a career-high sales week for Childers. Stream/purchase here.

In celebration of the new record, Childers recently spoke with The New York Times, who praises, “His songs with roots in bluegrass, Southern rock and Appalachian tradition have pushed the boundaries of country music and even his own fan base, while cementing him as one of the most successful touring and streaming artists in his field—without the aid of radio,” and continues, “when he sings live, his eyes burn with the ferocity of a preacher, and fans hang on to every word.”

Ahead of the release, Childers unveiled breakthrough lead single, “In Your Love,” alongside an official music video, which debuted as YouTube’s #1 trending music video. Since then, it has garnered over 6.6 million video views and 30 million on-demand streams along with acclaim from outlets such as NPR Music, Billboard, Pitchfork, Stereogum,Consequence, The Advocate, OUT and Rolling Stone, who praises, “the music video of compassion and caring we need right now,” while USA Today calls the video “a much-needed portrait of inclusivity.”

Recorded at Dragline Studios, the album was produced by Childers and his longtime band, The Food Stamps—James Barker (pedal steel), Craig Burletic (bass), CJ Cain (guitar), Rodney Elkins (drums), Chase Lewis (keyboards) and Jesse Wells (guitar, fiddle).

The new album follows last year’s triple album, Can I Take My Hounds to Heaven?, which featured eight songs presented in three distinct sonic perspectives—Hallelujah, Jubilee and Joyful Noise. Released to widespread acclaim, Esquire praised, “Who’s doing it better than Childers in roots music these days? No one,” while the Associated Press declared, “fearless exuberance…one of country music’s most compelling and unpredictable artists” and NPR Music asserted, “eight songs so good he had to record them thrice.”

Before Hounds, Childers released 2020’s Grammy-nominated surprise album, Long Violent History, which NPR Music called an “explicit and remarkable stand in solidarity.” His two previous releases, 2019’s #1 Country Squire as well 2017’s RIAA Platinum debut, Purgatory, were released to overwhelming critical and commercial acclaim.

In the years since his debut, Childers has earned two Grammy nominations and has been featured on “CBS This Morning,” “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” “Jimmy Kimmel Live!,” “Late Night with Seth Meyers,” NPR Music’s Tiny Desk Concert series and “Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown.”

TYLER CHILDERS CONFIRMED TOUR DATES

BOLD on-sale next Friday, October 13 at 10:00am local time

December 30—Lexington, KY—Rupp Arena* (SOLD OUT)

December 31—Lexington, KY—Rupp Arena* (SOLD OUT)

February 15, 2024—Dublin, Ireland—3Olympia‡ (SOLD OUT)

February 17, 2024—Glasgow, U.K.—Barrowland Ballroom‡ (SOLD OUT)

February 19, 2024—Manchester, U.K.—Albert Hall‡ (SOLD OUT)

February 21, 2024—London, U.K.—Eventim Apollo‡

February 22, 2024—London, U.K.—Eventim Apollo‡ (SOLD OUT)

February 26, 2024—Hamburg, Germany—Docks‡

February 27, 2024—Copenhagen, Denmark—VEGA‡ (SOLD OUT)

March 2, 2024—Amsterdam, Netherlands—Paradiso‡ (SOLD OUT)

March 3, 2024—Amsterdam, Netherlands—Paradiso‡ (SOLD OUT)

March 5, 2024—Stockholm, Sweden—Münchenbryggeriet‡ (SOLD OUT)

March 6, 2024—Oslo, Norway—Sentrum Scene‡ (SOLD OUT)

March 16, 2024—Thackerville, OK—Lucas Oil Live at WinStar World Casino and Resort

April 5, 2024—San Diego, CA—Viejas Arena+ (SOLD OUT)

April 6, 2024—Inglewood, CA—Kia Forum+ (SOLD OUT)

April 9, 2024—Tulsa, OK—BOK Center† (SOLD OUT)

April 10, 2024—Austin, TX—Moody Center† (SOLD OUT)

April 13, 2024—Fort Worth, TX—Dickies Arena† (SOLD OUT)

April 15, 2024—Birmingham, AL—Legacy Arena at The BJCC# (SOLD OUT)

April 16, 2024—Knoxville, TN—Thompson Boling Arena# (SOLD OUT)

April 18, 2024—Nashville, TN—Bridgestone Arena# (SOLD OUT)

April 19, 2024—Nashville, TN—Bridgestone Arena# (SOLD OUT)

May 27, 2024—Baltimore, MD—CFG Bank Arena~ (SOLD OUT)

May 29, 2024—New York, NY—Madison Square Garden^ (SOLD OUT)

May 30, 2024—New York, NY—Madison Square Garden^ (SOLD OUT)

June 2, 2024—Virginia Beach, VA—Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater‡‡

June 5, 2024—Tampa, FL—MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre‡‡

June 7, 2024—Alpharetta, GA—Ameris Bank Amphitheatre‡‡

June 8, 2024—Alpharetta, GA—Ameris Bank Amphitheatre‡‡

June 11, 2024—Clarkston, MI—Pine Knob Music Theatre++

June 13, 2024—Chicago, IL—United Center++

June 27, 2024—Noblesville, IN—Ruoff Music Center††

June 28, 2024—Milwaukee, WI—Summerfest at American Family Insurance Amphitheater†† (SOLD OUT)

June 30, 2024—Burgettstown, PA—The Pavilion at Star Lake††

July 3, 2024—Saratoga Springs, NY—Saratoga Performing Arts Center~~

July 5, 2024—Bangor, ME—Maine Savings Amphitheater~~

July 6, 2024—Cavendish, Prince Edward Island—Cavendish Beach Music Festival

July 9, 2024—Toronto, Ontario—Budweiser Stage~~

July 11, 2024—London, Ontario—Rock the Park Festival

August 6, 2024—Calgary, Alberta—Scotiabank Saddledome~

August 8, 2024—Vancouver, British Columbia—Rogers Arena~

August 10, 2024—Bend, OR—Hayden Homes Amphitheater~

August 11, 2024—Bend, OR—Hayden Homes Amphitheater~

August 14, 2024—Mountain View, CA—Shoreline Amphitheatre##

August 17, 2024—Boulder, CO—Folsom Field**

August 20, 2024—West Valley City, UT—USANA Amphitheatre##

August 21, 2024—Nampa, ID—Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater##

August 23, 2024—George, WA—Gorge Amphitheatre^^

August 24, 2024—Missoula, MT—Washington-Grizzly Stadium^^

*with special guest Shovels & Rope

‡with special guest John R. Miller

+with special guest Medium Build

†with special guest Hayes Carll

#with special guest 49 Winchester

~with special guest Allison Russell

^with special guest Sylvan Esso

‡‡with special guests Valerie June and Willi Carlisle

++with special guest S.G. Goodman

††with special guests S.G. Goodman and Adeem The Artist

~~with special guests S.G. Goodman and Wayne Graham

##with special guest Shakey Graves

**with special guests Shakey Graves and Laid Back Country Picker

^^with special guest Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats