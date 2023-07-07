Tyla Yaweh Brings the 'Summer Vibes' With New Single

Igniting what promises to be a monumental next chapter, multiplatinum recording artist Tyla Yaweh returns today just in time with an explosive new single, “SUMMER VIBES.”

Along with the song, Yaweh today announces the imminent arrival of his sophomore album, Heart Full of Rage 2, set for release on August 4, 2023 via Epic Records.

“SUMMER VIBES” layers bright guitars above a distinct thumping bass line as the hook resounds, “Girl you got the summer vibes.” The sunny refrain feels practically tailormade for the beach and beyond as Tyla Yaweh shines with his most magnetic and melodic anthem to date. The accompanying visual translates this vibe to the screen with no shortage of energy and charisma. The soundtrack of summer 2023 has arrived.

Heart Full of Rage 2 picks up where Yaweh left off on his 2019 breakout debut, Heart Full of Rage. The ten-track project notably boasted the platinum “High Right Now,” in addition to knockout collaborations with French Montana and the late PnB Rock.

Since then, Yaweh has shared a slew of critical and fan-favorite anthems and has generated over a billion streams. Notably, notched his first Billboard Hot 100 hit with the platinum “Tommy Lee” [feat. Post Malone], served up the gold certified “Stuntin’ On You” [feat. DaBaby], and further collaborated with names like Wiz Khalifa, Gunna, Morray, RMR, Trippie Redd, and more.

He performed to sold out arenas on tour supporting Post Malone world-wide, and raged on some of the globe’s biggest festival stages, from Rolling Loud to Lollapalooza, Bonnaroo, Austin City Limits, and beyond. Along the way, Yaweh has received a wide variety of critical praise, with Billboard highlighting him as being “undoubtedly on the precipice of stardom”,” NME calling him “emo-rap’s next icon” and Wall Street Journal Magazine calling him one of the “Biggest Rising Talents In Hollywood.”

Perhaps Complex put it best during Yaweh’s run of buzzing singles: “The Orlando rapper has already proved that he knows how to perform with the best of them, and [his next album] looks to bring any of the stragglers that are still sleeping on him to attention.”

Heart Full of Rage 2 ups the ante in every way, boasting an exciting array of collaborators and exploring all the different shades of RAGE (an acronym Yaweh lives by: Release All Good Energy). It dives further into the budding superstar’s influences., mixing his signature melodic cadence with rock and emo, pop, and hip hop sounds for an album that is uniquely Tyla Yaweh.

Stay tuned for more soon. Heart Full of Rage 2 beats louder than ever…

About Tyla Yaweh

Tyla Yaweh is ready to share every side of himself with the world. His debut project, Heart Full of Rage, found instant success—project opener “High Right Now” is one of two platinum records, and it propelled him to accumulate over a billion streams across his career.

It introduced Yaweh to a world of possibilities, experiences, and confidants that would become collaborators and friends, even opening for Post Malone on a global arena tour and collaborating with him on Yaweh’s first Billboard Hot 100 hit, “Tommy Lee.” He was living the dream, and yet he made the hardest decision of his life shortly after that. He took his time.

The road to Heart Full of Rage 2 has been in service of working out all the details and making sure every aspect of the record aligned with his R.A.G.E. acronym—Release All Good Energy. Though Yaweh always knew he’d be a star, he spent his early years couch surfing while kicked out of his home, struggling with authority, and trying to find the opportunity to explore the talent raging inside him.

Now, positivity radiates throughout his music. Mostly, Yaweh wants his fans to hear his music and to feel seen, to hear him sing and know that there’s a chance they can escape the traps laid out for them by society. “I’m still here, I’m still alive. I’m here in the future, and every day I just thank God for putting me in this position,” he explains.

“God put me on earth to spread this light and just keep going. I want everyone to see how bright I can shine.”