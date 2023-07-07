Tyla Yaweh Brings the 'Summer Vibes' With New Single

Yaweh's new album is set for release on August 4, 2023 via Epic Records.

By: Jul. 07, 2023

POPULAR

Interview: How Idina Menzel Is Giving Back This Pride Month Photo 1 Interview: How Idina Menzel Is Giving Back This Pride Month
Review: TAYLOR SWIFT - THE ERAS TOUR at U.S. Bank Stadium Photo 2 Review: TAYLOR SWIFT - THE ERAS TOUR at U.S. Bank Stadium
Music Review: NEW YORK, NEW YORK Sounds Good, Sounds Good Photo 3 NEW YORK, NEW YORK A Cast Album Done Right
Sara Bareilles to Hold Benefit Concerts This Month in Effort to Save Rockwood Music Hall Photo 4 Sara Bareilles to Hold Benefit Concerts This Month in Effort to Save Rockwood Music Hall

Tyla Yaweh Brings the 'Summer Vibes' With New Single

Igniting what promises to be a monumental next chapter, multiplatinum recording artist Tyla Yaweh returns today just in time with an explosive new single, “SUMMER VIBES.”

Along with the song, Yaweh today announces the imminent arrival of his sophomore album, Heart Full of Rage 2, set for release on August 4, 2023 via Epic Records.

Pre-order/pre-save Heart Full of Rage 2 HERE.

“SUMMER VIBES” layers bright guitars above a distinct thumping bass line as the hook resounds, “Girl you got the summer vibes.” The sunny refrain feels practically tailormade for the beach and beyond as Tyla Yaweh shines with his most magnetic and melodic anthem to date. The accompanying visual translates this vibe to the screen with no shortage of energy and charisma. The soundtrack of summer 2023 has arrived.

Heart Full of Rage 2 picks up where Yaweh left off on his 2019 breakout debut, Heart Full of Rage. The ten-track project notably boasted the platinum “High Right Now,” in addition to knockout collaborations with French Montana and the late PnB Rock.

Since then, Yaweh has shared a slew of critical and fan-favorite anthems and has generated over a billion streams. Notably, notched his first Billboard Hot 100 hit with the platinum “Tommy Lee” [feat. Post Malone], served up the gold certified “Stuntin’ On You” [feat. DaBaby], and further collaborated with names like Wiz Khalifa, Gunna, Morray, RMR, Trippie Redd, and more.

He performed to sold out arenas on tour supporting Post Malone world-wide, and raged on some of the globe’s biggest festival stages, from Rolling Loud to Lollapalooza, Bonnaroo, Austin City Limits, and beyond. Along the way, Yaweh has received a wide variety of critical praise, with Billboard highlighting him as being “undoubtedly on the precipice of stardom”,” NME calling him “emo-rap’s next icon” and Wall Street Journal Magazine calling him one of the “Biggest Rising Talents In Hollywood.”

Perhaps Complex put it best during Yaweh’s run of buzzing singles: “The Orlando rapper has already proved that he knows how to perform with the best of them, and [his next album] looks to bring any of the stragglers that are still sleeping on him to attention.”

Heart Full of Rage 2 ups the ante in every way, boasting an exciting array of collaborators and exploring all the different shades of RAGE (an acronym Yaweh lives by: Release All Good Energy). It dives further into the budding superstar’s influences., mixing his signature melodic cadence with rock and emo, pop, and hip hop sounds for an album that is uniquely Tyla Yaweh.

Stay tuned for more soon. Heart Full of Rage 2 beats louder than ever…

About Tyla Yaweh

Tyla Yaweh is ready to share every side of himself with the world. His debut project, Heart Full of Rage, found instant success—project opener “High Right Now” is one of two platinum records, and it propelled him to accumulate over a billion streams across his career.

It introduced Yaweh to a world of possibilities, experiences, and confidants that would become collaborators and friends, even opening for Post Malone on a global arena tour and collaborating with him on Yaweh’s first Billboard Hot 100 hit, “Tommy Lee.” He was living the dream, and yet he made the hardest decision of his life shortly after that. He took his time.

The road to Heart Full of Rage 2 has been in service of working out all the details and making sure every aspect of the record aligned with his R.A.G.E. acronym—Release All Good Energy. Though Yaweh always knew he’d be a star, he spent his early years couch surfing while kicked out of his home, struggling with authority, and trying to find the opportunity to explore the talent raging inside him.

Now, positivity radiates throughout his music. Mostly, Yaweh wants his fans to hear his music and to feel seen, to hear him sing and know that there’s a chance they can escape the traps laid out for them by society. “I’m still here, I’m still alive. I’m here in the future, and every day I just thank God for putting me in this position,” he explains.

“God put me on earth to spread this light and just keep going. I want everyone to see how bright I can shine.” 



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Gus Dapperton Unleashes New Album Henge Photo
Gus Dapperton Unleashes New Album 'Henge'

Gus Dapperton releases his sprawling new album HENGE along with an awe-inspiring new video for 'Homebody'. The album is a widescreen look at dichotomies—life and death, the war between change and monotony, the cycle of love—that shows off his boundless musical curiosity and ability to seamlessly bring dynamic collaborators into his universe.

2
Bruno Major Releases New Single A Strange Kind of Beautiful Photo
Bruno Major Releases New Single 'A Strange Kind of Beautiful'

“A Strange Kind Of Beautiful” opens with a glittering piano instrumental and a Bach-style fugue, as Bruno toys with the idea of the simultaneous beauty and tragedy in love. “A Strange Kind Of Beautiful” follows “Tell Her,” album title track “Columbo,” and his first new track in three years, “We Were Never Really Friends.”

3
Carly Rae Jepsen, Hozier & More to Perform on GOOD MORNING AMERICA Photo
Carly Rae Jepsen, Hozier & More to Perform on GOOD MORNING AMERICA

The lineup includes some of the hottest names in music, with live performances by GRAMMY Award®-winning country superstar Tim McGraw, international sensation Hozier, multiplatinum group Fitz and The Tantrums, pop singer-songwriter Carly Rae Jepsen and bestselling artist Sam Hunt.

4
Cher Releases Remix of Paradise Is Here (Sunrise Remix) Photo
Cher Releases Remix of 'Paradise Is Here (Sunrise Remix)'

Cher has released a remix of “Paradise Is Here (Sunrise Remix).” The set includes 'Walking In Memphis (Shut Up and Dance Vocal Mix)” and “One By One (JR’s Pride Mix),” in addition to many others. A previously unreleased and HD remastered director’s cut of the original “Walking In Memphis” music video is out now.

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... (read more about this author)

Gladys Knight to Perform at The Elizabeth Taylor Ball to End AIDSGladys Knight to Perform at The Elizabeth Taylor Ball to End AIDS
Hilario Durán and His Latin Jazz Big Band Presents 'Cry Me A River'Hilario Durán and His Latin Jazz Big Band Presents 'Cry Me A River'
K-Pop Group NCT DOJAEJUNG To Perform at Fandom Party in San DiegoK-Pop Group NCT DOJAEJUNG To Perform at Fandom Party in San Diego
Video: Saint Agnes Share 'This Is Not The End' Live VideoVideo: Saint Agnes Share 'This Is Not The End' Live Video

Videos

Video: Watch Olivia Rodrigo Perform 'Vampire' Video Video: Watch Olivia Rodrigo Perform 'Vampire'
Watch Jake Shears Perform 'Too Much Music' on LIVE Video
Watch Jake Shears Perform 'Too Much Music' on LIVE
Sebastián Yatra Joins Lang Lang For 'Dos Oruguitas' Performance Video
Sebastián Yatra Joins Lang Lang For 'Dos Oruguitas' Performance
Go Behind Reneé Rapp's 'Snow Angel' Music Video Video
Go Behind Reneé Rapp's 'Snow Angel' Music Video
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
THE BOOK OF MORMON
ALADDIN
Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
FUNNY GIRL
THE COTTAGE