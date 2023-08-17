Tyla Yaweh Announces Fall Tour; New Album Out Now

Orlando, FL-born multiplatinum, genre-defying recording artist Tyla Yaweh announces his World Full of Rage Fall Tour in North America in support of his new album, Heart Full of Rage 2.

The 17-date trek will take Tyla Yaweh across North America, kicking off on October 24, 2023 in Atlanta, GA at Masquerade. The tour will take him through the US and Canada, hitting cities such as DC, New York, Philadelphia, Chicago, San Francisco, Los Angeles, and more before ending in Houston, TX on November 25 at the House of Blues. See below for full tour routing.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Friday, August 18, at 10 AM local time. Fans can go to www.tylayaweh.com to purchase tickets. A special pre-sale is available today, August 17 from 9 AM to 10 PM local time, where fans can use the code WFORtour for early access.

Tyla Yaweh will be touring in support of his new album, Heart Full of Rage 2, which was released earlier this month via Epic Records/London Entertainment. Stream to Heart Full of Rage 2 HERE.

Heart Full of Rage 2 ignites one anthem after another. Last month, he unleashed the massive “SUMMER VIBES,” one of his most magnetic and melodic singles to-date, with no shortage of energy and charisma, while the album’s latest single “City of Dreams” featuring Chris Brown takes Tyla Yaweh to new heights.

Elsewhere across the album’s 16 tracks, he teams up with Yung Bleu on the groove-laden “Hips Don’t Lie,” while Ty Dolla $ign pulls up with smooth West Coast flavor on “Stuck.” Elsewhere, Tyla locks into a hypnotic back-and-forth with Dej Loaf on the luminous “Lighters Up.” Then, there’s “Rockstar Nights” where he and Toosii join forces on a banger tailormade for afterparties.

The album concludes on the frenetic, yet emotionally charged finale, “New York Ave.” His unpredictable flow alternates speed and cadence only to collide with an undeniable and confessional chorus. Along the way, Tommy Lee even leaves a hilarious voicemail you need to hear to believe, a call-back to Tyla’s 2020 hit single “Tommy Lee” [feat. Post Malone].

Heart Full of Rage 2 picks up where Yaweh left off on his 2019 breakout debut, Heart Full of Rage. The ten-track project notably boasted the platinum “High Right Now,” in addition to knockout collaborations with French Montana and the late PnB Rock.

Since then, Yaweh has shared a slew of critical and fan-favorite anthems and has generated over a billion streams. Notably, notched his first Billboard Hot 100 hit with the platinum “Tommy Lee” [feat. Post Malone], served up the gold certified “Stuntin’ On You” [feat. DaBaby], and further collaborated with names like Wiz Khalifa, Gunna, Morray, RMR, Trippie Redd, and more.

No stranger to the stage, Tyla Yaweh previously performed to sold out arenas on tour supporting Post Malone world-wide, toured North America with SAINt JHN, and raged on some of the globe’s biggest festival stages, from Rolling Loud to Lollapalooza, Bonnaroo, Austin City Limits, and beyond.

Heart Full of Rage 2 ups the ante in every way, boasting an exciting array of collaborators and exploring all the different shades of RAGE (an acronym Yaweh lives by: Release All Good Energy). It dives further into the budding superstar’s influences., mixing his signature melodic cadence with rock and emo, pop, and hip-hop sounds for an album that is uniquely Tyla Yaweh.

Tyla Yaweh Tour Dates

Tuesday 10/24 - Masquerade (Hell) - Atlanta, GA

Friday 10/27 - Union Stage - Washington, D.C.

Saturday 10/28 - SOB's - New York, NY

Sunday 10/29 - The Foundry - Philadelphia, PA

Tuesday 10/31 - Brighton Music Hall - Boston, MA

Thursday 11/2 – Reggies - Chicago, IL

Saturday 11/4 - Loving Touch - Ferndale, MI

Wednesday 11/8 - Cervantes Other Side - Denver, CO

Saturday 11/11 - Fortune Sound Club - Vancouver, BC

Sunday 11/12 – Mission - Portland, OR

Monday 11/13 - Neumos - Seattle, WA

Thursday 11/16 - Brick and Mortar - San Francisco, CA

Saturday 11/18 - The Echo - Los Angeles, CA

Sunday 11/19 - Rebel Lounge - Phoenix, AZ

Wednesday 11/22 - Come and Take it Live - Austin, TX

Friday 11/24 - HOB Cambridge Room - Dallas, TX

Saturday 11/25 - HOB Bronze Peacock - Houston, TX

About Tyla Yaweh

Tyla Yaweh is ready to share every side of himself with the world. His debut project, Heart Full of Rage, found instant success—project opener “High Right Now” is one of two platinum records, and it propelled him to accumulate over a billion streams across his career. It introduced Yaweh to a world of possibilities, experiences, and confidants that would become collaborators and friends, even opening for Post Malone on a global arena tour and collaborating with him on Yaweh’s first Billboard Hot 100 hit, “Tommy Lee.”

He was living the dream, and yet he made the hardest decision of his life shortly after that. He took his time. The road to Heart Full of Rage 2 has been in service of working out all the details and making sure every aspect of the record aligned with his R.A.G.E. acronym—Release All Good Energy. Though Yaweh always knew he’d be a star, he spent his early years couch surfing while kicked out of his home, struggling with authority, and trying to find the opportunity to explore the talent raging inside him.

Now, positivity radiates throughout his music. Mostly, Yaweh wants his fans to hear his music and to feel seen, to hear him sing and know that there’s a chance they can escape the traps laid out for them by society. “I’m still here, I’m still alive. I’m here in the future, and every day I just thank God for putting me in this position,” he explains. “God put me on earth to spread this light and just keep going. I want everyone to see how bright I can shine.”