Tyla Yaweh Announces Fall Tour; New Album Out Now

Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Friday, August 18, at 10 AM local time.

By: Aug. 17, 2023

POPULAR

SWEENEY TODD, COMPANY, INTO THE WOODS, And ASSASSINS Remastered Recordings Now Available F Photo 1 SWEENEY TODD, COMPANY, INTO THE WOODS, And ASSASSINS Remastered Recordings Now Available From Sony Masterworks
Taylor Swift Adds New U.S. Tour Dates in Miami, New Orleans & More Photo 2 Taylor Swift Adds New U.S. Tour Dates in Miami, New Orleans & More
DPR IAN Reveals EP 'Dear Insanity' & Shares 'Peanut Butter & Tears' Single Photo 3 DPR IAN Reveals EP 'Dear Insanity' & Shares 'Peanut Butter & Tears'
Interview: CIX Reflect on Their Latest EP, Memorable Moments With Fans, and Being a Part o Photo 4 Interview: CIX Reflect on Their Latest EP, Memorable Moments With Fans, and Being a Part of the 4th Generation of K-Pop!

Tyla Yaweh Announces Fall Tour; New Album Out Now

Orlando, FL-born multiplatinum, genre-defying recording artist Tyla Yaweh announces his World Full of Rage Fall Tour in North America in support of his new album, Heart Full of Rage 2.

The 17-date trek will take Tyla Yaweh across North America, kicking off on October 24, 2023 in Atlanta, GA at Masquerade. The tour will take him through the US and Canada, hitting cities such as DC, New York, Philadelphia, Chicago, San Francisco, Los Angeles, and more before ending in Houston, TX on November 25 at the House of Blues. See below for full tour routing. 

Tickets will go on sale to the general public on Friday, August 18, at 10 AM local time. Fans can go to www.tylayaweh.com to purchase tickets. A special pre-sale is available today, August 17 from 9 AM to 10 PM local time, where fans can use the code WFORtour for early access. 

Tyla Yaweh will be touring in support of his new album, Heart Full of Rage 2, which was released earlier this month via Epic Records/London Entertainment. Stream to Heart Full of Rage 2 HERE

Heart Full of Rage 2 ignites one anthem after another. Last month, he unleashed the massive “SUMMER VIBES,” one of his most magnetic and melodic singles to-date, with no shortage of energy and charisma, while the album’s latest single “City of Dreams” featuring Chris Brown takes Tyla Yaweh to new heights. 

Elsewhere across the album’s 16 tracks, he teams up with Yung Bleu on the groove-laden “Hips Don’t Lie,” while Ty Dolla $ign pulls up with smooth West Coast flavor on “Stuck.” Elsewhere, Tyla locks into a hypnotic back-and-forth with Dej Loaf on the luminous “Lighters Up.” Then, there’s “Rockstar Nights” where he and Toosii join forces on a banger tailormade for afterparties.

The album concludes on the frenetic, yet emotionally charged finale, “New York Ave.” His unpredictable flow alternates speed and cadence only to collide with an undeniable and confessional chorus. Along the way, Tommy Lee even leaves a hilarious voicemail you need to hear to believe, a call-back to Tyla’s 2020 hit single “Tommy Lee” [feat. Post Malone].

Heart Full of Rage 2 picks up where Yaweh left off on his 2019 breakout debut, Heart Full of Rage. The ten-track project notably boasted the platinum “High Right Now,” in addition to knockout collaborations with French Montana and the late PnB Rock.

Since then, Yaweh has shared a slew of critical and fan-favorite anthems and has generated over a billion streams. Notably, notched his first Billboard Hot 100 hit with the platinum “Tommy Lee” [feat. Post Malone], served up the gold certified “Stuntin’ On You” [feat. DaBaby], and further collaborated with names like Wiz Khalifa, Gunna, Morray, RMR, Trippie Redd, and more.

No stranger to the stage, Tyla Yaweh previously performed to sold out arenas on tour supporting Post Malone world-wide, toured North America with SAINt JHN, and raged on some of the globe’s biggest festival stages, from Rolling Loud to Lollapalooza, Bonnaroo, Austin City Limits, and beyond. 

Heart Full of Rage 2 ups the ante in every way, boasting an exciting array of collaborators and exploring all the different shades of RAGE (an acronym Yaweh lives by: Release All Good Energy). It dives further into the budding superstar’s influences., mixing his signature melodic cadence with rock and emo, pop, and hip-hop sounds for an album that is uniquely Tyla Yaweh.

Tyla Yaweh Tour Dates

Tuesday 10/24 - Masquerade (Hell) - Atlanta, GA
Friday 10/27 - Union Stage - Washington, D.C.
Saturday 10/28 - SOB's - New York, NY
Sunday 10/29 - The Foundry - Philadelphia, PA
Tuesday 10/31 - Brighton Music Hall - Boston, MA
Thursday 11/2 – Reggies - Chicago, IL
Saturday 11/4 - Loving Touch - Ferndale, MI
Wednesday 11/8 - Cervantes Other Side - Denver, CO
Saturday 11/11 - Fortune Sound Club - Vancouver, BC
Sunday 11/12 – Mission - Portland, OR
Monday 11/13 - Neumos - Seattle, WA
Thursday 11/16 - Brick and Mortar - San Francisco, CA
Saturday 11/18 - The Echo - Los Angeles, CA
Sunday 11/19 - Rebel Lounge - Phoenix, AZ
Wednesday 11/22 - Come and Take it Live - Austin, TX
Friday 11/24 - HOB Cambridge Room -  Dallas, TX
Saturday 11/25 - HOB Bronze Peacock - Houston, TX

About Tyla Yaweh

Tyla Yaweh is ready to share every side of himself with the world. His debut project, Heart Full of Rage, found instant success—project opener “High Right Now” is one of two platinum records, and it propelled him to accumulate over a billion streams across his career. It introduced Yaweh to a world of possibilities, experiences, and confidants that would become collaborators and friends, even opening for Post Malone on a global arena tour and collaborating with him on Yaweh’s first Billboard Hot 100 hit, “Tommy Lee.”

He was living the dream, and yet he made the hardest decision of his life shortly after that. He took his time. The road to Heart Full of Rage 2 has been in service of working out all the details and making sure every aspect of the record aligned with his R.A.G.E. acronym—Release All Good Energy. Though Yaweh always knew he’d be a star, he spent his early years couch surfing while kicked out of his home, struggling with authority, and trying to find the opportunity to explore the talent raging inside him.

Now, positivity radiates throughout his music. Mostly, Yaweh wants his fans to hear his music and to feel seen, to hear him sing and know that there’s a chance they can escape the traps laid out for them by society. “I’m still here, I’m still alive. I’m here in the future, and every day I just thank God for putting me in this position,” he explains. “God put me on earth to spread this light and just keep going. I want everyone to see how bright I can shine.” 



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
The Drums Release New Single Isolette Photo
The Drums Release New Single 'Isolette'

An album a lifetime in the making, Jonny is a body of work imbued with forgiveness and self-acceptance for the parts of himself that he’d previously blanched away from: the scared, hurt kid who worked hard to survive an abusive home, the young adult who peered out at the world through a hardened shell.

2
Promiseland Unveils New Single Bad Days Photo
Promiseland Unveils New Single 'Bad Days'

The accompanying Pietro Copps-directed video draws inspiration from Promiseland’s heroic and literal upside-down performances across New York City with a nod to The Specials’ 1981 “Ghost Town” music video. It follows the multifaceted artist as he roams through the streets of Los Angeles, searching night and day for a solace he’s yet to find

3
Perennial Drops Hippolyta! Ahead of New EP Photo
Perennial Drops 'Hippolyta!' Ahead of New EP

Produced by Chris Teti from The World Is Beautiful Place & I Am No Longer Afraid To Die, The Leaves Of Autumn Symmetry is a new 7’’ that reworks five songs from Perennial's 2017 debut The Symmetry Of Autumn Leaves into a high-fidelity pocket symphony. It maintains all the energy of the scrappy original.

4
Candlebox Releases New Single What Do You Need Featuring Mona Photo
Candlebox Releases New Single 'What Do You Need' Featuring Mona

As they prepare to release their final studio album, The Long Goodbye, next week, multi-platinum selling Seattle rock band Candlebox has released another offering from the collection with their new single “What Do You Need” featuring Mona. The new track, co-written by Nick Brown of the alt-rock band Mona, is a sneering statement of independence.

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... (read more about this author)

Reneé Rapp to Debut 'Pretty Girls' Music Video Directed By Cara Delevingne TomorrowReneé Rapp to Debut 'Pretty Girls' Music Video Directed By Cara Delevingne Tomorrow
Lily Meola Shares '(Don't Quit Your) Daydream'Lily Meola Shares '(Don't Quit Your) Daydream'
Video: DESTROY BOYS Share Video For Latest Single 'Shadow (I'm Breaking Down)'Video: DESTROY BOYS Share Video For Latest Single 'Shadow (I'm Breaking Down)'
Britney Spears Could Be Working on an 'Epic' Comeback Album With SonyBritney Spears Could Be Working on an 'Epic' Comeback Album With Sony

Videos

Video: Dolly Parton Drops 'We Are the Champions' Music Video Video Video: Dolly Parton Drops 'We Are the Champions' Music Video
Idina Menzel Teaches TODAY SHOW Hosts How to Moonwalk Video
Idina Menzel Teaches TODAY SHOW Hosts How to Moonwalk
The Teen Critics Have the Time of Their Lives at BACK TO THE FUTURE Video
The Teen Critics Have the Time of Their Lives at BACK TO THE FUTURE
Roger Bart Reveals Christopher Lloyd's 'Big Question' About BACK TO THE FUTURE Video
Roger Bart Reveals Christopher Lloyd's 'Big Question' About BACK TO THE FUTURE
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
ALEX EDELMAN: JUST FOR US
THE BOOK OF MORMON
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
SOME LIKE IT HOT
SIX