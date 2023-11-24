Two Lions/Mack Avenue Records Release 'Con Alma: The Oscar Peterson Trio - Live in Lugano, 1964'

The album is also available on an exclusive translucent light blue vinyl for Record Store Day Black Friday.

By: Nov. 24, 2023

POPULAR

GRAMMYs Nominate SWEENEY TODD, PARADE & More For Best Musical Theatre Album Photo 1 GRAMMYs Announce Best Musical Theatre Album Nominees
Exclusive: Listen to T.3's New Single, 'Carry On Wayward Son' Photo 2 Exclusive: Listen to T.3's New Single, 'Carry On Wayward Son'
Betty Who to Join Shoshana Bean at Apollo Theater Holiday Concert Photo 3 Betty Who to Join Shoshana Bean at Apollo Theater Holiday Concert
Exclusive: Watch Judy Whitmore's 'Come Fly With Me' Music Video Photo 4 Exclusive: Watch Judy Whitmore's 'Come Fly With Me' Music Video

Two Lions/Mack Avenue Records Release 'Con Alma: The Oscar Peterson Trio - Live in Lugano, 1964'

Two Lions/Mack Avenue Records released Con Alma: The Oscar Peterson Trio - Live in Lugano, 1964 on November 24th.

Recorded on May 26th, 1964 at Teatro Apollo, Lugano, Switzerland, it was the final performance of an extended European tour just before the trio departed for Japan for another lengthy string of concerts. The unheard and unreleased live album from the immortal jazz legend is now available on CD and digital formats as well as an exclusive translucent light blue vinyl for Record Store Day Black Friday.

Pianist/composer Oscar Peterson together with bassist Ray Brown and drummer Ed Thigpen possessed artistry at its most consummate level. For more than six years, this assemblage continued to grow and perfect itself on virtually a nightly basis in all corners of the world. As demonstrably evidenced by the thunderous applause throughout the performance, the trio was in top form for this set.

In Peterson’s always excellent programming, the repertoire features two jazz classics, three items from the Great American Songbook and an original.

As always, the music is exhilarating, compelling, virtuosic and, of course, enormously enjoyable. The trio exhibits the essence of ensemble perfection in perfect harmony with the leader’s focus, with Brown and Thigpen fully owning the music without ever losing sight that Peterson is the captain of the buoyant ship. Brown’s playing is exquisite and his solos are marvelous and Thigpen’s playing supports, propels, enhances and scintillates throughout.

Kelly Peterson, Oscar’s wife and deeply committed keeper of his immortal legacy, has tirelessly unearthed these recordings, founding Two Lions Records and, in 2017, joining together with Mack Avenue Records to release the finest of her discoveries. The latest gem under this sterling partnership is their fourth collaboration, Con Alma: The Oscar Peterson Trio – Live in Lugano, 1964.

ABOUT OSCAR PETERSON:

Bestowed with the title of The Maharajah of the Keyboard by Duke Ellington, Oscar Peterson was the embodiment of the history of jazz piano. Recipient of numerous honors and awards (including eight Grammys) and the subject of various documentaries, Oscar recorded more than 200 albums under his own name and as “house pianist” for Verve and Pablo Records, and lent his empathetic and brilliant accompaniment to many of music’s most immortal legends on hundreds of others.

One of the most revered and influential pianists even to this day, the upcoming centennial celebration in 2025 will only add new substance to one of the most enduring and important legacies in the history of the glorious art of jazz.



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Video: Eliza Rose & Calvin Harris Release Body Moving Video Photo
Video: Eliza Rose & Calvin Harris Release 'Body Moving' Video

A house track accented by horns and funk-laden melodies which unites Calvin’s production and Eliza’s vocals, the collaboration was sparked after a DM exchange last year. The studio sessions quickly led to the creation of the single and after Eliza was invited to perform at one of Calvin Harris’ Ushuaïa shows in Ibiza. Watch the new music video now!

2
Winona Oak Shares New Single Fire Escapes Photo
Winona Oak Shares New Single 'Fire Escapes'

Over the last year, Winona Oak has delved into her songwriting, seeking a more unvarnished and stripped back sound that meant her poetic voice had nowhere to hide. The outcome is some of her most raw and authentic work yet, with a profound depth to her writing, first introduced by recent single ‘With Or Without You’ and now with ‘Fire Escapes’.

3
Imogen Clark Releases Not Christmas Here Single With Steve Poltz Photo
Imogen Clark Releases 'Not Christmas Here' Single With Steve Poltz

Imogen Clark releases “Not Christmas Here,” upholding her traditions of releasing an original Christmas single each year. Showcasing her unique take on the holiday season, the song was written with legendary troubadour Steve Poltz and recorded at Peter Frampton’s Studio Phenix in Nashville with a cast of A-list Music City players earlier this year.

4
Junction 2 Festival Unveils First Artists With Expansive Three-Day Format Photo
Junction 2 Festival Unveils First Artists With Expansive Three-Day Format

The festival starts on Friday 26th July 2024, with Artbat, CamelPhat, Paul Kalkbrenner Live, and Yotto. Saturday 27th July takes a darker turn with techno legends Adam Beyer B2B Amelie Lens and Jeff Mills, plus the euphoric electronica of Jon Hopkins. The mix continues on Sunday 28th July, with Barry Can't Swim (Live), Honey Dijon, and more.

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... Michael Major">(read more about this author)

Video: Watch Hannah Waddingham Perform 'O' Holy Night' With the English National Opera In New Holiday SpecialVideo: Watch Hannah Waddingham Perform 'O' Holy Night' With the English National Opera In New Holiday Special
Imogen Clark Releases 'Not Christmas Here' Single With Steve PoltzImogen Clark Releases 'Not Christmas Here' Single With Steve Poltz
Junction 2 Festival Unveils First Artists With Expansive Three-Day Format For 2024Junction 2 Festival Unveils First Artists With Expansive Three-Day Format For 2024
Sam Fischer Unveils New Track 'Hard to Love'Sam Fischer Unveils New Track 'Hard to Love'

Videos

Videos: Watch Every Taylor Swift Dance on DANCING WITH THE STARS Video
Videos: Watch Every Taylor Swift Dance on DANCING WITH THE STARS
Watch Reneé Rapp's 'Tummy Hurts' Music Video With Coco Jones Video
Watch Reneé Rapp's 'Tummy Hurts' Music Video With Coco Jones
Watch a New RENAISSANCE: A FILM BY BEYONCE Trailer Video
Watch a New RENAISSANCE: A FILM BY BEYONCE Trailer
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central STAGE MAG
ALADDIN
SOME LIKE IT HOT
Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
SHUCKED
THE BOOK OF MORMON