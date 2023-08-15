Two Classic Albums by Rock Pioneer Genya Ravan Set CD & Vinyl Release

The albums will be re-released on August 18 (Genya Ravan Productions, distributed by BFD/The Orchard).

By: Aug. 15, 2023

POPULAR

SWEENEY TODD, COMPANY, INTO THE WOODS, And ASSASSINS Remastered Recordings Now Available F Photo 1 SWEENEY TODD, COMPANY, INTO THE WOODS, And ASSASSINS Remastered Recordings Now Available From Sony Masterworks
Taylor Swift Adds New U.S. Tour Dates in Miami, New Orleans & More Photo 2 Taylor Swift Adds New U.S. Tour Dates in Miami, New Orleans & More
DPR IAN Reveals EP 'Dear Insanity' & Shares 'Peanut Butter & Tears' Single Photo 3 DPR IAN Reveals EP 'Dear Insanity' & Shares 'Peanut Butter & Tears'
Interview: How Sara Bareilles Is Rallying to Preserve Rockwood Music Hall Photo 4 Interview: How Sara Bareilles Is Rallying to Preserve Rockwood Music Hall

Two Classic Albums by Rock Pioneer Genya Ravan Set CD & Vinyl Release

Powerhouse vocalist Genya Ravan will have two of her self-produced solo albums—Urban Desire (1978) and its follow-up … And I Mean It (1979)—re-released on August 18 (Genya Ravan Productions, distributed by BFD/The Orchard).

Both feature Ravan’s scorching vocals, her masterful production and her soulful blues-harp in a myriad of settings, most notably an energized hard-rocking ‘60s girl-group update accented by a Stones-like ferocity, a Jukes-like party atmosphere amid a Spector-ish wall of sound.

Urban Desire, on black vinyl, red vinyl and CD, plus …And I Mean It, on black vinyl, pink vinyl and CD, display a rare pedigree of rock’n’roll smarts from New Wave, Soul, and Blues to Pop and Classic Rock’n’Roll. No one ever covered The Supremes (“Back In My Arms Again”) or John Cale (“Darling I Need You”) like this! Genya’s duet with Lou Reed (“Aye Co’lorado”) contains everything from piano wildness to punk bravado.

Her duet with Ian Hunter (“Junkman”) is a match made in honky-tonk heaven (complete with Mick Ronson on lead guitar). The version of Marvin Gaye’s 1962 “Stubborn Kinda Fellow”—renamed “Stubborn Kinda Girl”—has to be ranked up amongst the greatest Gaye covers ever.

Ravan—Genyusha Zelkowitz, born in 1940 Poland—survived the Holocaust to have a career like no other. Decades sober, she stands as a true pioneer for women who rock. Her 2004 tell-all, Lollipop Lounge: Memoirs of a Rock and Roll Refugee, tells the tale of an immigrant who fought and clawed her way through the boy’s club of the music industry.

First came The Escorts with future producer Richard Perry (Nilsson, The Pointer Sisters, Ringo, Tiny Tim). Impressed with her vocals during an impromptu jam, he asked her to join the band as lead vocalist. They scored a #1 regional hit with “Somewhere” from West Side Story. Following that, in 1963, she formed the first all-woman rock band, Goldie & The Gingerbreads, before pioneering one of the first rock’n’roll horn bands—Ten Wheel Drive—in 1969. She has, over the course of five decades, carved her place in rock history.

Currently hosting “Chicks and Broads” as well as “Goldie’s Garage” on Sirius/XM’s “Underground Garage “(started by one of her fans, Stevie Van Zandt). “Chicks and Broads” spotlights forgotten females of previous generations. “Goldie’s Garage” keys in on today’s up’n’comers.

This real-life New York Doll has also produced albums by 13 different artists including The Dead Boys (1977’s Young Loud And Snotty) and Ronnie Spector (1980’s Siren). After being a key figure in the ‘70s punk explosion, she was portrayed by actor Stana Katic in the 2013 CBGB movie. Additionally, Genya Ravan will be inducted into the New England Hall of Fame this fall.

Bob Frank Distribution (BFD) was formed in 2012 as a boutique independent music distributor with a global sub-distribution arrangement with The Orchard. BFD currently represents over fifty labels and artists with thousands of masters including earMUSIC, Charly, Absolute, Righteous Babe, Astor Place Recordings, Cleveland International Records, Peak Records, SGM Records, Woodward Avenue Records, The Atlantic Screen Group (Filmtrax), REMT, Bad Dog/PRA Records, UFO, as well as artist owned labels and catalogs including Charlie Daniels’ Blue Hat Records, Crystal Gayle, Dale Watson, Dave Davies, Anthony Gomes and many others.

2023 will be BFD’s biggest year yet, with new releases from Alice Cooper, Duff McKagan, Kool & The Gang, The Isley Brothers, Colbie Caillat, and Extreme, as well as the first releases from the Judy Garland catalog via her estate.



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Disturbed Announces 36-Date Take Back Your Life North American Tour Photo
Disturbed Announces 36-Date 'Take Back Your Life' North American Tour

Multi-platinum rock band Disturbed’s song “Unstoppable” is living up to its name and is currently #1 on both Billboard’s Mainstream Rock chart and Mediabase’s Active Rock charts. The song, off Disturbed’s eighth full-length album Divisive (Reprise Records), is the band’s 12th #1 at Mediabase’s Active Rock chart.

2
Ghost of Vroom Announce Tour Dates & New Album Photo
Ghost of Vroom Announce Tour Dates & New Album

Ghost of Vroom – the acclaimed band comprised of veteran singer-songwriter Mike Doughty (Soul Coughing), bassist Andrew “Scrap” Livingston, and drummer Madden Klass – have announced plans for their biggest headline tour thus far. North American dates begin November 3 at Gabe’s in Iowa City, IA, and then travels through mid-November.

3
Melissa Ferrick Signs to Kill Rock Stars & Releases Single Black Dress Photo
Melissa Ferrick Signs to Kill Rock Stars & Releases Single 'Black Dress'

Melissa Ferrick has released a new single, her first new music in eight years. After eight years of working in academia, this revered live performer, songwriter, and producer is back! Ferrick’s new single “Black Dress,” out now everywhere, conjures the swagger of Brass in Pocket and the sexy groove of Bridgers' Motion Sickness.

4
Connor McLaren Announces Tour Dates Photo
Connor McLaren Announces Tour Dates

With the release of the new music video, “Candy Rain,” Indianapolis-based troubadour, Connor McLaren, announces a slew of tour dates in support of his recently released debut album. One listen to the aptly named Innocence, and it’s as if you’ve known this 21-year-old heartland kid your whole life. 

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... (read more about this author)

Courtney Barnett to Perform at the Grammy MuseumCourtney Barnett to Perform at the Grammy Museum
SHARKNADO to Play in Cinemas For 10th AnniversarySHARKNADO to Play in Cinemas For 10th Anniversary
Tori Kelly Sets Fall Tour DatesTori Kelly Sets Fall Tour Dates
GWAR Announces 'Age of Imbeciles' TourGWAR Announces 'Age of Imbeciles' Tour

Videos

Video: Dolly Parton Drops 'We Are the Champions' Music Video Video Video: Dolly Parton Drops 'We Are the Champions' Music Video
How ALADDIN Has Made Michael James Scott's Broadway Wishes Come True Video
How ALADDIN Has Made Michael James Scott's Broadway Wishes Come True
Watch Richard Jay-Alexander Direct Countess Luann & Sonja Morgan Video
Watch Richard Jay-Alexander Direct Countess Luann & Sonja Morgan
Bradley Cooper Plays Leonard Bernstein in MAESTRO Film Teaser Video
Bradley Cooper Plays Leonard Bernstein in MAESTRO Film Teaser
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
MJ THE MUSICAL
HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
A BEAUTIFUL NOISE
MOULIN ROUGE!