Twenty One Pilots Announce Additional Dates for Bandito Tour

Twenty One Pilots announced a new list of U.S. dates for the Bandito tour in support of their Trench album. The band released a month of new dates kicking off on Oct. 9 with a show in Tampa, Florida, at Amalie Arena and finishing on Nov. 9 at BOK Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Twenty One Pilots will team up with Ticketmaster's Verified Fans program to make sure that Clique members have first crack at tickets; fans can register now through July 14 at 10 p.m. PT here.

See the full list of dates below:

Bandito fall U.S. dates

Oct. 9 - Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena

Oct. 11 - Greenville, SC @ Bon Secours Wellness Arena

Oct. 12 - Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

Oct. 15 - Baltimore, MD @ Royal Farms Arena

Oct. 17 - Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena

Oct. 18 - University Park, PA @ Bryce Jordan Center

Oct. 20 - Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

Oct. 22 - Cincinnati, OH @ U.S. Bank Arena

Oct. 24 - Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center

Oct. 25 - Des Moines, IA @ Wells Fargo Arena

Oct. 27 - Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center

Oct. 30 - Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grand Garden Arena

Nov. 1 - Los Angeles, CA @ STAPLES Center

Nov. 2 - Anaheim, CA @ Honda Center

Nov. 3 - Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center

Nov. 5 - San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena

Nov. 8 - Fort Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena

Nov. 9 - Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center





