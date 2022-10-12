Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Tutara Peak & Aether Release New Single 'Yukijo'

Tutara Peak & Aether Release New Single 'Yukijo'

The new single is now available on streaming platforms.

Register for Music News

Get local news, offers & more...

Oct. 12, 2022  

UK based producer Tutara Peak celebrates the release of his joint collaboration with Canada based colleague Aether, slated for release on Wednesday, October 12th. The coupling's piece of work "Yukijo" explores ambient, vibrant and downtempo soundscapes that demonstrate diversity across the two's styles of composition.

"Yukijo" is a lush, curated assortment of both electronic and organic elements across it's nearly four minutes. Through the track's duration listeners can hear expertly harmonized string, brass melodies with precise percussion peppered throughout, with creative synthwork and downtempo basslines crafting a hybrid delivery of innovative electronic music. Boasting both Tutara Peak and Aether's signature sounds, the release delivers a fine exemplification of both artists' production proficiencies.

The latest single directly follows up Tutara Peak's summer 3-track EP, Radiance - which saw tastemaker support across the space by the likes of Billboard, EARMILK, This Song Is Sick, CelebMix and more.

Born in the Southwestern countryside of the United Kingdom, Tutara Peak is the creative genesis of producer and songwriter, Harvey Carter. Teasing the birth of the project in early 2020 with mission-driven single "Daydream", the single was released in support of the UN Refugee Agency, and has since garnered upwards of 1,000,000 streams on Spotify alone.

The official launch of Tutara Peak arrived in 2021 by way of "Raining Teeth" with Little Snake via Flying Lotus' lauded record label Brainfeeder. That same year, Tutara Peak unveiled his debut EP Tansuri featuring Lou Rhodes of Lamb and frequent collaborator Zes. The blossoming artist closed out the breakthrough year by debuting his immersive live set across two sold-out shows in London as direct support for Zola Blood and Hybrid.

Musical brainchild of Canadian based Scotsman Jason Taylor, the Aether project swiftly saw the talented producer signed to major electronic labels in the space such as Monstercat. As Aether furthers his musical endeavors through diversifying his catalogue.

With more new music on the horizon and a rosy trajectory, Tutara Peak's earned momentum sets the stage for a striking rise in the time ahead.

Listen to the new single here:

Regional Awards


From This Author - Michael Major


Photo: Quinta Brunson Receives Adweek's Game Changer of the Year AwardPhoto: Quinta Brunson Receives Adweek's Game Changer of the Year Award
October 11, 2022

Brunson received this award for restoring the entertainment industry’s faith in the traditional broadcast network sitcom during a time when streaming continues to reign supreme, leveraging modern-day viewing behaviors to build her rapidly growing audience and a renewed interest in live network viewing.
I Ya Toyah Announces 'Ghosts' Acoustic EPI Ya Toyah Announces 'Ghosts' Acoustic EP
October 11, 2022

Chicago-based “one woman musical army” known as I Ya Toyah announces the release of Ghosts, a brand new acoustic EP. The EP will feature haunting acoustic renditions of three of her previously-released songs: Pray from last year’s Out of Order EP, and Code Blue and Time Machine; both from her critically-acclaimed 2018 debut album, Code Blue.
Black Public Media Launches Gender Affirming Doc Series During LGBT History MonthBlack Public Media Launches Gender Affirming Doc Series During LGBT History Month
October 11, 2022

The Harlem-based national media arts nonprofit dedicated to creating and producing media content about the Black experience has commissioned Feral Films and Sophia Clark (they/them) to direct I Am Who I Say I Am, a three-part series of micro-documentaries with feel-good stories of gender affirmation.
Retro Jazz Artist Laura Ainsworth Teams With XO Publicity For New Album 'You Asked For It'Retro Jazz Artist Laura Ainsworth Teams With XO Publicity For New Album 'You Asked For It'
October 11, 2022

You Asked For It is Ainsworth’s fourth album of all-new material (a best-of LP entitled Top Shelf was expanded into a deluxe mini-LP CD released in Japan last year.) You Asked For It was recently released digitally in South Korea by Music Island, and in Japan by Ratspack Records as a deluxe mini-LP CD with the bonus track “As Time Goes By.”
Julie Neff Releases New Single 'A Lot Left To Learn'Julie Neff Releases New Single 'A Lot Left To Learn'
October 11, 2022

Featuring heartfelt productions promoting self-love and emotional availability, she hosts a spectrum of talented musicians and instrumentalists. “A Lot Left To Learn” features Neff’s close friend Tiz McNamara (background vocals) and Irish musician Dylan O’hEochaid (piano, cello, and background vocals).