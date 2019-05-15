Tuff London Deliver Their Ibiza Remix of Klingande's Single BY THE RIVER feat. Jamie N Commons

UK production duo Tuff London have revealed their infectious Ibiza remix of Klingande's single 'By The River' featuring UK Blues musician Jamie N Commons.



Underpinned by a chugging bassline, Tuff London's remix is a dancefloor-ready interpretation of 'By The River', switching out the blissed-out guitar and melodic piano chords of the original for hypnotic percussion. Keeping the carefree vocals of Jamie N Commons, the duo's Ibiza remix looks destined to make it onto countless terraces on the White Isle this summer.



UK producers Ben K and Sam T, better known as Tuff London, launched their musical project with the aims of creating music solely for the dancefloor. Currently making waves on Mark Knight's Toolroomimprint, Tuff London's remix of Klingande's track marks their third musical release of 2019, following previous tracks 'Something' and their Todd Terry collaboration 'Psychodrama'.

Released earlier this year, the original of 'By The River' is from Klingande's forthcoming debut double album, The Album. Out 27th September, The Album will be comprised of two sides, with one featuring brand-new productions such as 'By The River' and recent single 'Ready For Love', featuring British singer-songwriter Joe Killington and French harmonica player Greg Zlap. Meanwhile, side two is filled with past hits including last year's 'Wonders', 'Pumped Up', multi-platinum selling hit 'Jubel' and more.



Having recently completed the US leg of his 'The Intimate Tour', the Frenchman is kicking off the eagerly-awaited EU leg tonight in Brussels. Klingande will also play Paris, Amsterdam, Milan, London (SOLD OUT), Berlin and Hamburg, before rounding off the tour in Barcelona.

Klingande - 'The Intimate Tour' EU Dates

Wednesday 15th May - AB - Brussels, Belgium

Thursday 16th May - Les Étoiles - Paris, France

Friday 17th May - Melkweg - Amsterdam, The Netherlands

Saturday 18th May - Teatro Principe - Milan, Italy

Thursday 23rd May - Omeara - London, UK (SOLD OUT)

Tuesday 28th May - Musik & Frieden - Berlin, Germany

Wednesday 29th May - Häkken - Hamburg, Germany

1st June - Razzmatazz - Barcelona, Spain







