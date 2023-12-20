TruTV IMPRACTICAL JOKERS & Eric Andre Announce 'Get Ship Faced' Lineup

truTV Impractical Jokers and Eric Andre have unveiled the completely stacked lineup for their upcoming all-star comedy cruise, truTV Impractical Jokers x Eric Andre Get Ship Faced.

Presented by Sixthman, the leader in festivals and music cruises for more than two decades, truTV Impractical Jokers x Eric Andre Get Ship Faced sails January 22-26, 2024 from Miami, FL to Nassau, Bahamas aboard Norwegian Pearl. Limited reservations are available now, exclusively at getshipfacedcruise.com.

truTV Impractical Jokers x Eric Andre Get Ship Faced will feature an epic array of hilarity on the high seas, featuring stand-up comedy, live music, podcasts, exclusive panels, karaoke, and of course, non-stop warm weather shenanigans from port to port.

The truTV Impractical Jokers – Sal Vulcano, Brian “Q” Quinn, and James “Murr” Murray – and Eric Andre will each perform three identical shows in Norwegian Pearl's Stardust Theater, with tickets to both events guaranteed to all Ship Faced Cruisers (seat selection will be immediately available to guests when they book a cabin during their assigned booking time).

Your Ship Faced hosts will be joined on board by such legends as 8x GRAMMY Award-nominated star of stage and screen Joey Fatone and original Jackass crew member Steve-O, the latter performing three exclusive live shows in the Stardust Theater.

As if all that weren't enough, truTV Impractical Jokers x Eric Andre Get Ship Faced will see performances from Steve-O, DJ Douggpound, Jiggy, Awful Wrestling, Adam Green, and Maddy Smith, as well as previously announced guests Felipe Esparza, Taste Buds – Live, Space Monkeys, Cipha Sounds, SNACKTIME, and Karaoke Killed The Cat, for laughs, live podcasts, and late-night music throughout the cruise.

Additional highlights will include a Lip Sync Battle for all Cruisers (judged by Andre and the Jokers); The Gong Show, the ultimate amateur talent show hosted by Eric Andre; Beer Pong with Q; a sand castle building competition with Murr on the white shores of Nassau, Bahamas; a special poker tournament (hosted by Q); a book panel with Murr and his internationally best-selling co-author Darren Wearmouth discussing their latest thriller, You Better Watch Out; and much, much more.

Ship Faced Cruisers will enjoy all the incredible amenities available aboard the Norwegian Pearl, including fully stocked bars at (almost) every corner, tasty dining options, the Pool Deck (with multiple hot tubs), the Pearl Club Casino, Mandara Spa, Body Waves Fitness Center, Sports Court, and much more.

Beyond the onboard experience, guests will have the chance to enjoy a shore excursion to Nassau, Bahamas – the ultimate vacationer's paradise with its laid-back vibes and perfect white-sand beaches, palm trees covered in coconuts, and refreshing, crystal-clear waters. Please note: Shore excursions will not be available until 4-6 weeks prior to sailing. Cruisers will be able to book excursions upon receipt of their official booking number.

LINEUP:

Impractical Jokers

Eric Andre

Steve-O

Felipe Esparza

Taste Buds – Live

Space Monkeys

Cipha Sounds

Joey Fatone

Adam Ray

Maddy Smith

DJ Douggpound

SNACKTIME

Awful Wrestling

Jiggy

David Zucker

Karaoke Killed The Cat

the Flying W.A.S.P.s.

DJ Blue

Adam Green

ABOUT TRUTV IMPRACTICAL JOKERS:

Brian Quinn (Q), James Murray (Murr), and Sal Vulcano are the Creators, Executive Producers, and Stars of truTV's hit series, Impractical Jokers. Now in its 10th season, truTV's Impractical Jokers is a hidden camera comedy show that follows Q, Murr, and Sal as they compete to embarrass each other amongst the general public with a series of hilarious and outrageous dares.

When Murr, Sal, and Q challenge each other to say or do something, they have to do it… if they refuse, they lose! At the end of every episode - with the help of a celebrity guest - the episode's loser must endure a punishment of epic proportions.

In addition to their top 5 comedy show on cable, and truTV's longest-running and top-rated original comedy, the guys have toured steadily over the last eight years with their wildly popular live show, performing for over one million fans in the US and UK, including six sold-out nights at Radio City Music Hall, a sold-out Madison Square Garden, and six sold-out shows at London's O2 Arena.

Their current “Drive Drive Drive Drive Drive” tour is playing to audiences nationwide. Natives of Staten Island, NY, Murr, Sal, and Q met while attending high school and later formed The Tenderloins Comedy Troupe in 1999. After years of performing live improv and sketch comedy shows, The Tenderloins crossed over to the web, garnering millions of views for their internet sketches, eventually creating the runaway success Impractical Jokers for truTV.

ABOUT ERIC ANDRE:

Eric Andre is a comedian, actor, creator, and host of Adult Swim's hit series, The Eric Andre Show, which will return for a sixth season on Sunday, June 4, 2023. Andre stars in the feature film Bad Trip (Netflix) which he produced and co-wrote with Kitao Sakurai, his director from The Eric Andre Show.

Co-starring Lil Rel Howery and Tiffany Haddish, the film was the #1 most-viewed feature worldwide on the platform the first week of its release. Andre can currently be seen in Guillermo Del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities (Netflix), as well as in Season 2 of The Righteous Gemstones (HBO). His voice work includes the live-action The Lion King (Disney), Sing 2 (Universal), The Mitchells Vs. The Machines (Netflix), and the Netflix animated series Disenchantment from creator Matt Groening. His first standup special, Legalize Everything, received critical praise when it premiered on Netflix in 2020.

ABOUT SIXTHMAN:

Sixthman festivals tear down walls between artists and fans by creating community-inspired vacation experiences at resorts and at sea. Since 2001, Sixthman has set the stage for moments that make life rock, serving over 300,000 guests on over 150 unforgettable vacations on sand and at sea with their favorite artists, athletes, actors, comedians, and brands.

These carefully curated, intimate events bring non-stop performances, artist collaborations, in-depth panels, Q&As, fan-artist activities, museums, and overall, truly immersive experiences that celebrate community and change expectations of what a vacation can be. Sixthman's domestic homeport of Miami brings escapes for guests to dream destinations in the Virgin Islands, Belize, Honduras, Mexico, and The Bahamas. In 2019, Sixthman expanded its festivals at sea to Europe, sailing from Barcelona, Spain to exotic Mediterranean ports and then from Athens through the Greek Isles in 2022.

In addition to festivals at sea, Sixthman has taken its innovative vacation concept to world-class, all-inclusive resorts in the Dominican Republic and Mexico. In 2020, Sixthman Services was launched to support other event holders with a suite of on-site and virtual event management services and enhanced experiences. 2023 is poised to be a record year in terms of the number of events and expansion into new verticals. LIVE LOUD with us a www.sixthman.net.