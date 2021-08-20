Trousdale Releases New Single 'Always, Joni'

Fast-rising indie-folk trio Trousdale have released their latest single "Always, Joni," which The Boot said "is a love letter of sorts to the kaleidoscope that is Mitchell's musical catalog" in their first look of the new song - PRESS HERE to listen.

Blending unflinching harmony vocals with imaginative and transparent storytelling, Trousdale weaves together their love letter to Joni Mitchell's iconic songwriting by peppering the indie-folk single's lyrics with nods of appreciation to vital tracks, including "A Case Of You," "Big Yellow Taxi," "Both Sides Now" "Night Ride Home" and others.

Regarding the new single, Trousdale says, "We started writing 'Always, Joni' when one of us was going through a tough breakup. We're beyond inspired by Joni Mitchell's music and wanted to combine the pain of losing love with the way her songs make us feel. We hope it makes our listeners feel empowered in their emotions rather than ashamed of them."

The infectious enthusiasm of "Always, Joni" mirrors their previous single "This Is It," which urged listeners to stop, take a breath, and recognize happiness in the moment. CMT highlighted Trousdale's ability to blend "elements of Americana with sleek pop," in their broadcast premiere of the video, while The Honey Pop proclaimed "'This Is It' is magical and we had to stan."

Using music that is driven by the desire to empower young women and spread a universal message of love and self-acceptance, Trousdale has garnered comparisons to Kacey Musgraves, The Chicks and HAIM, and prompted A1234 to compare their passionate lyrics and evocative storytelling to icons like Taylor Swift and her latest critically acclaimed albums Folklore and Evermore. Additionally, their singles "Better Off" and "Happy Anymore" along with "Wouldn't Come Back" from their debut EP Look Around led to The Radar Station naming them the #1 Emerging Global Roots Artist and #7 Emerging Global Artist, while landing on some of Apple Music and Spotify's top Americana, Folk, Singer-Songwriter and Mood playlists including Roots Rising, Women of Folk, and Infinite Indie Folk, and indie mainstay Consequence featured the friendship anthem in their weekly New Sounds round up. They have also developed a devoted and engaged community on TikTok and other corners of the internet with "This Is It" mirroring the success of their previous releases. Their fanbase, along with supporters like the Jonas Brothers, Dan and Shay, John Mayer, Jensen McRae, and Betty Who, have propelled the trio's self-produced single "Wouldn't Come Back" to over 2 million streams and their cover of "Wouldn't It Be Nice" by The Beach Boys to over 1 million streams.