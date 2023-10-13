Trophy Wives Ride Into the Musical Frontier With Debut Single 'Cowboy Mama'

Brace yourselves for a fresh pair of musical outlaws in town, as Trophy Wives boldly strides onto the musical landscape. Comprised of Queer multi-talented creatives and best friends, Rock and Luca, these Los Angeles natives are brought together by their mutual love for Western cinema and potent women.

Fueled by their shared passions and unwavering commitment to authenticity, the dynamic duo embarks on a sonic odyssey aimed at inspiring others on their paths to self-discovery. Today, they are kicking things off with the release of their debut single, “Cowboy Mama”.

This song not only marks the dawn of their musical journey but also encapsulates the very essence of the Trophy Wives project and artistic partnership. The genesis of Rock and Luca's Tropical-Western-Pop sound further evolved, thanks in part to the contributions of their friends and collaborators Dan Reynolds and Wayne Sermon from the multi-platinum selling and Grammy Award-winning band Imagine Dragons.

"Cowboy Mama" was the duo's very first creation and, according to them, authentically embodies the sonic intent of their entire venture. They began playing with the airy tones of tropical instrumentals layered with the cinematic elements of an Italian Spaghetti Western over a vibey pop melody.

Luca, expanding on the writing process and collaboration, shares, “This concept was the spark of the project between Rock and I, so hearing it come to life with Rock's dreamy voice and Dan's textured production only endorsed our cross-genre vision. This song feels particularly special to us because it was the birth of our sound, so it's undeniably the best introduction of Trophy Wives to the listener. Our hope is this song sparks a feeling of nostalgia, newness, and the curiosity to hear more of what we're cooking up.”

When asked about the lyrical inspiration, Rock revealed, “‘Cowboy Mama' was inspired by all the women who are intensely perplexed and almost impossible to woo but just wont leave your mind. The ones who will not allow their tough outer shells to be cracked which unfortunately makes chasing them that much more addicting. The women who hook you just to leave you desiring more… ‘barely out of reach'. We shared a similar experience of falling deeply into the thick of unrequited love and wanted to write about it.”

Trophy Wives is just beginning to heat up the musical badlands with "Cowboy Mama." Fans should keep an eye out for even more musical treasures on the horizon.

Trophy Wives live:

October 19 - Resident - Los Angeles, CA (w/Caroline Kingsbury)

ABOUT TROPHY WIVES:

Trophy Wives is a new music project that finds itself at the intersection of tropical, western, and pop music. The group is fronted by two Los Angeles native queer artists and best friends, Rock and Luca, in collaboration with producers Dan Reynolds and Wayne Sermon from Imagine Dragons to create their genre-defying sound.

Their unique blend of tropical rhythms and western influences will transport listeners to a wild west oasis where the good vibes never stop. Rock and Luca infuse their music with the importance of authenticity, which is a direct reflection of their journey to self-discovery. Trophy Wives wants nothing more than for their audience to embrace their individuality and dance their asses off!

Photo Credit: Simone Niamani Thompson