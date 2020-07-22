Trojan Jamaica Release Mykal Rose 'I Put A Spell On You (Rob Jevons Remix)'

In 2019, musicians Zak Starkey and Sharna "Sshh" Liguz launched the Trojan Jamaica record label, in partnership with BMG. The label's critically-acclaimed debut offering, Red, Gold, Green & Blue, was a compilation of classic American soul, r&b, and blues tunes, as interpreted by legendary Jamaican reggae artists. That eclectic blend of stars and styles quickly landed RGGB on the pages of media outlets like Rolling Stone and MOJO.

The full collection now gets a remix treatment from UK sound designer Rob Jevons, whose credits include The Prodigy's #1 album No Tourists. Black Uhuru's Mykal Rose, who is featured on three tracks, shows that his silky voice will shine through any music bed. His dub-drenched one-drop riddim of 'I Put A Spell On You' (originally a Screamin' Jay Hawkins tune) is out now, accompanied by a video filmed in Jamaica during the recording of the album, featuring appearances from the legendary names that lend their voices to the project, including Toots Hibbert, Freddie McGregor and Big Youth - watch here.

The album also sees Jevons rework Big Youth's version of Bo Diddley's 'Gunslinger', Reggae icon Freddie McGregor's take on Robert Johnson's 'Come On In My Kitchen' as well as further covers from the likes of Cyril Neville, Phylea Carley, Andrew Tosh, Ssh Liguz, Robbie Shakespeare and Kiddus I.

Label chiefs (and SSHH bandmates) Zak Starkey and Sharna "Sshh" Liguz jointly offered this elaboration about the project and its intention:

"The initial Trojan Jamaica release Red, Gold, Green & Blue is all about taking a new approach with Jamaican flavor, to classic blues songs that inspired so many people -- not only musicians/artists but people from all walks of life. In particular, the suffering people that 'society' didn't/don't acknowledge. The power of music gave, and continues to give a voice, a sound, and a sense of hope to anyone who needs it. Music gives unconditional love. it doesn't discriminate & it has no borders. Music is the universal language. It can speak to one and all.

RGGB RMXZ is once again breathing new life into those classic songs. By approaching the tracks in new and various evolving, electronical ways, it is our goal to continue the legacy of the legends, without whom, the journey to contemporary music and its landscape would be a very different view. We give thanks and praise to those who came before us and those who will carry the flame once we are gone."

Rob Jevons added:

"It was a complete honor and a pleasure to be asked by Zak and Sshh to work with them on this remix album. Being given the vocal tracks of pioneers, legends, and extremely talented people, and to be able to put my own spin on it, was a dream. Zak said that he didn't want " four to the floor" stuff that remixes have generally been known for in the past. He and Sshh wanted to put something out there that was a bit off kilter, and luckily for me, they asked me to help them on that journey."

