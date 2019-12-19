Trixxie Returns with Single 'Stuck On You'

Trixxie recently made her debut in the electronic music world with the release of her collaborative single 'All of My Life' with highly recognized trio Cheat Codes. 'All of My Life' skyrocketed to success with over 4 million streams across platforms to date. To close out her breakout year she returns with her new single 'Stuck On You'. The single continues to define Trixxie's burgeoning sound with a set of electrifying instrumentals. 'Stuck On You' is available now across all streaming platforms.



Listen below!

'Stuck on You' immediately draws the listener in with an enhanced vocal overlaying a light and bouncy melody. Providing a sense of nostalgia for the listener, 'Stuck On You' serves as a testament to unrequited love. While the vocal component creates an empathetic tone for the track, Trixxie's fast paced instrumentals provide a feel good remedy. The fluttering soundscape of 'Stuck On You' defines the track as both a main stage anthem, and highly repeatable sonic gem.

Although Trixxie is a relatively new addition the electronic music community, she has been working to perfect her craft for years. The collaboration with Cheat Codes on 'All Of My Life' launched her career in the music world. Trixxie aims to spread a message of peace, love and positivity with her music and image.





