Trevor Noah Returns To Host The 65th Annual GRAMMY Awards

Emmy Award-winning comedian Trevor Noah will return as master of ceremonies of the 65th Annual GRAMMY Awards, hosting the show for the third consecutive year. Noah will also serve as a producer on the show.

Music's Biggest Night will be broadcast live on the CBS Television Network, and will be available to stream live and on-demand on Paramount+.

Noah confirmed the news today on his social media. Noah was also featured on the cover of this year's Billboard GRAMMY Voter Guide, released this morning. Previously, Noah hosted the 63rd Annual GRAMMY Awards and the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards. Follow Trevor Noah on Twitter @TrevorNoah.

The GRAMMY Awards are the only peer-recognized accolade in music and are voted on by the Recording Academy's voting membership body of music makers who represent all genres and creative disciplines, including recording artists, songwriters, producers, mixers, and engineers.

The GRAMMY Awards will be produced by Fulwell 73 Productions for the Recording Academy. Ben Winston, Jesse Collins and Raj Kapoor are executive producers, with Kapoor also serving as showrunner.

