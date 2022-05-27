Trevis Releases Summer Single 'Company For Now'

Norway-born, California-based Trevis has released his new single, "Company For Now" - Watch the coinciding visualizer below. The artist has found his niche with a healthy dose of textured R&B melodies, pop sensibilities, a robust funk-tinged bass line and a hearty dose of style.

"Company For Now" is a follow up to last month's "All Night" - a dream of a record that flows through a contemporary pop-tinged space. Crafted perfectly with soulful instrumentation and an exceptional vocal that instantly melts you into the vibe of the track. The song has emerged as a favorite of BBC Radio 1Xtra's DJ Target and Nick Bright who have been early champions of the track.

On "Company For Now" - co-produced by Trevis himself, JV The Producer and JNS - the artist imbues the track with slick, charismatic vocals and soul-nourishing inflections. On the instrumental front, Trevis packs the song with watery, air-tight drum patterns and soft hi-hats. The perfect song to underscore the hazy summer evenings that will follow Memorial Day this weekend.

Born and raised in Norway, Trevis found a place to call home in Los Angeles where he landed in the studio of super-producer Harmony Samuels and the BOE Camp. Responsible for hits with Jennifer Lopez, Mary J. Blige, Ariana Grande, Fifth Harmony, Ciara and many more, Trevis found that creating his own music became his therapy and a healthy outlet to express himself. From the age of 5 his first love was football, and by 15 his talent and dedication to the game had earned him a spot with the Manchester United soccer school. Following injury, life took a cruel turn for the teenager and Trevis' lifelong dreams were dashed. His mental health spiraled into a dark space as he grappled with giving up everything he loved and worked for. Worried about his health and safety, Trevis' mother relocated him to California, a move that would see his whole world begin to change, and a new love appear in his life, this time, music. A born entertainer and skilled in every element of his artistry, from singing, songwriting to producing and performing, the artist's versatility and dedication to music as a whole allows him a sense of liquidity between genres.

As a developing artist honing his craft and building an international network within the music space, Trevis began to independently release music and the organic response has been commendable. Hitting Norwegian radio playlists and being streamed over 6 million times, Trevis' profile has quickly grown. Now with a string of top performances to his name, including the H&M Loves Music Festival, Palmesus (Europe's biggest beach festival), Arthur Ashe Kids Day, a slot at the US OPEN, plus Findings Festival in Norway, Trevis is positioned perfectly in this next chapter and on the cusp of mainstream stardom.

Watch the new visualizer here: