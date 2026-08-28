Trentemøller Announces Self-Titled Album, 2027 Tour to Launch Feb 27 in Berlin

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Danish artist Trentemøller has confirmed the release of his eighth official studio album, which is self-titled and due out this November. He has also shared the first single from the album, 'Terrified,' featuring vocals from Mew's Jonas Bjerre, along with a music video directed by Bjerre.

'Terrified' is the first single taken from Trentemøller's forthcoming new, self-titled album. One of the album's pristine peaks, 'Terrified' pairs stream-of-consciousness lyrics with spirit-lifting singing from Mew's Jonas Bjerre, who tackles the spectre of fear head-on.

'When the instrumental was done, I sent it to Jonas Bjerre with a few melody ideas, which he took further while adding new melodies of his own.' The song is accompanied by a music video produced by Jonas Bjerre, the album is set for a November 13th release.

'I think sometimes when you dream about things that make you fearful and uneasy, it's your mind trying to prepare you for any scenario, like you're processing catastrophes that have not and may not ever happen,' he says.

Trentemøller explains how he reshaped the track: 'Terrified' is probably the poppiest song on the album. In its original form it sounded a lot more shoegazey, but I wanted it to be crisper and clearer, less washed out. So I went for synths that almost sound like human voices, with a magical, otherworldly quality to them,' says Trentemøller.

2027 Tour Dates

Feb 27 Berlin, Germany · Huxleys Neue Welt

Mar 01 München, Germany · Kesselhaus

Mar 02 Bern, Switzerland · Bierhübeli

Mar 03 Paris, France · La Cigale

Mar 05 Brussel, Belgium · Ancienne Belgique

Mar 06 Brussel, Belgium · Ancienne Belgique

Mar 07 Luxembourg · den Atelier

Mar 09 Amsterdam, Netherlands · Paradiso

Mar 11 London, United Kingdom · Electric Ballroom

Mar 17 Oslo, Norway - Rockefeller

Mar 18 Göteborg, Sweden · Pustervik

Mar 19 Johanneshov, Sweden · Slaktkyrkan

Mar 20 København, Denmark · Vega

The album, titled Trentemøller, includes the track 'Terrified' and is set for release Aug. 28, 2026, via In My Room. The album can be pre-ordered at https://trentemoller.lnk.to/trentemoller.

Photo Credit: Sofie Nørregaard



Photo Credit: Sofie Nørregaard

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