Travis Scott's 'Utopia' Breaks Streaming Records

The record has been streamed over 330 million times on Spotify worldwide since its release on Friday. 

Aug. 02, 2023

Travis Scott’s ‘UTOPIA’ is already setting records, with Apple Music confirming the biggest first day streams of an album in 2023, and Spotify naming it the biggest streamed record in 2023 on its first day with 128 million streams, and 79 million in its second day which is bigger than the first day of any other rap album in 2023. The record has been streamed over 330 million times on Spotify worldwide since its release on Friday. 

The album features collaborations with KayCyy, Teezo Touchdown, Bon Iver, Yves Tumor, Sampha, Drake, Playboi Carti, Sheck Wes, Beyoncé, Rob49, 21 Savage, the Weeknd, Yung Lean, Young Thug, James Blake, Westside Gunn, Kid Cudi, Bad Bunny, Future, and SZA.

CIRCUS MAXIMUS, the film directed by Travis Scott, Gaspar Noe, Valdimar Jóhannsson, Nicolas Winding Refn, Harmony Korine, Kahlil Joseph, sold out AMC theaters in seconds, prompting thousands of screenings added to theaters across America. 

‘UTOPIA’ finds Travis Scott at the height of his powers as a performer, songwriter, producer, and collaborator proving once again that nobody sounds like Travis. It continues to enshrine him as the culture’s foremost sonic innovator and is set to be one of 2023’s biggest records.

UTOPIA is currently available at shop.travisscott.com  and is available alongside five unique album covers as a part of vinyl, CD and merchandise box sets. 

About Travis Scott:

The future depends on Travis Scott. Never one to follow, the Houston native asserts himself as not only a leader in music, but also in fashion, culture, and beyond. The diamond-certified eight-time GRAMMY® Award-nominated artist, designer, style icon, actor, producer, and Cactus Jack record label founder has changed the course of hip-hop with a procession of groundbreaking albums and conversation-starting moves.

Giving back, Travis launched the Cactus Jack Foundation as a 501(c)3 with a mission to uplift Houston youth through toy drives, scholarship programs to HBCU college students, and fulfilling expenses for education and creative endeavors.



