Travis Moser Will Bring In The New Year With His Version Of John Bucchino's 'If I Ever Say I'm Over You'

The song drops on Wednesday, January 6th 2021.

Dec. 10, 2020  

Cabaret, concert and recording artist Travis Moser will release a new version of John Bucchino's If I Ever Say I'm Over You on Wednesday, January 6th 2021.

If I Ever Say I'm Over You was written about the breakup of a romantic relationship, but for Travis Moser, it's about lost friendship. Why isn't there a term for what happens when you lose a friend? You break up with your significant other, you divorce your spouse, you consciously uncouple with your Gwyneth Paltrow, but what do you call it when the friend you always thought would be there...isn't?

If I Ever Say I'm Over You was recorded and engineered at The Smooth Spot Recording Studio and mastered at 4D Audio Productions. The single is available on iTunes, Apple Music, Spotify and everywhere music is streamed/sold! For more information check out TravisMoser.com!


