Travis Moser & Drew Wutke Will Release New Sondheim EP Oct. 23

Cabaret, concert and recording artist Travis Moser will release his latest EP So Many People: The Sondheim Sessions

Cabaret, concert and recording artist Travis Moser will release his latest EP So Many People: The Sondheim Sessions on Friday, October 23rd. Travis is joined by pianist and musical director Drew Wutke for this project.

This collection of songs represents Moser's feelings and emotions over the past 6 months-family, friends, politics, self-identity and love-all through the lens of Stephen Sondheim's music and lyrics.

Songs include "So Many People" from Saturday Night to "What Can You Lose?" from the film Dick Tracy, among others.

So Many People: The Sondheim Sessions was recorded, engineered and mastered at 4D Audio Productions and The Smooth Spot Recording Studio. Original cover art was designed and created by Luke Price Designs (LukePriceDesigns.com). The EP is available on iTunes, Apple Music, Spotify and everywhere music is streamed/sold! For more information check out TravisMoser.HearNow.com and TravisMoser.com!

Cabaret, concert and recording artist Travis Moser has packed houses and won acclaim for his solo shows in NYC and around the country. His most recent show, Just One Look: The Songs of Linda Ronstadt, paid homage to the legendary goddess of music and debuted at NYC's famed The Green Room 42. Travis was joined by cabaret icons Molly Pope, Cathy Cervenka, Daryl Glenn and Jack Bartholet, with a full band led by musical director, Drew Wutke. Travis' previous show, This Can't Be Love: The Songs of Rodgers and Hart, debuted at the legendary Feinstein's/54 Below with special guest Samantha Shafer from Broadway's West Side Story, South Pacific, Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown, and Rocky - The Musical. This Can't Be Love: The Songs of Rodgers and Hart celebrates one of the most prolific and legendary songwriting duos of all time. Travis Moser takes the audience on a journey through the Rodgers and Hart songbook, while offering backstage and personal stories about the songs and the shows from which they came. The show features new arrangements and mash-ups of some of Rodgers and Hart's most beloved songs. This Can't Be Love: The Songs of Rodgers and Hart recently celebrated a 3rd return engagement at Feinstein's/54 Below! Travis is also a prolific recording artist with several albums and singles available on iTunes, Apple Music, Spotify and everywhere music is sold and streamed! His albums, Travis Moser Live at the Laurie Beechman Theatre and This Can't Be Love: The Songs of Rodgers and Hart were both both nominated for BroadwayWorld Album Awards. Check out TravisMoser.com for more info!

DREW WUTKE (music director) is a NYC-based multi-disciplinary artist. Previously with Moser: 2019's acclaimed LINDA RONSTADT tribute concert and Sondheim's Sooner or Later (studio recording). Selected credits: LIVE FROM LINCOLN CENTER w Stephanie Blythe; B'way/OffBway: keys/reh: AMAZING GRACE (sub), KINKY BOOTS; Fiasco's INTO THE WOODS (wkshp MD); tours with Countess Luann; MD/reh accomp: Bebe Winans' BORN FOR THIS (Boston/DC, guest); Co-creator/MD/arr: Kevin Smith Kirkwood's CLASSIC WHITNEY HOUSTON: ALIVE! series, Joe's Pub; Molly Pope's A GAY MAN AND A PIANO series; World Premiere/US Premiere: FOR TONIGHT. In dev: BELLE OF TOMBSTONE; Jim Steinman's THE DREAM ENGINE; Christina Crawford's MOMMIE DEAREST, others. Many collab w drag/queer artists incl Martha Graham Cracker, John Jarboe, Joey Arias, Madge Dietrich. He plays a weekly livestream concert on Wednesdays at Marie's Crisis ft in NYT Magazine/Time Out/NY Post/UK's Daily Mail. Resident MD: JEN WALDMAN STUDIO, now online. He loves Cookie Monster and snickerdoodles. (MM, vocal coaching, OKCU). drewwutke.com; IG@drewwutke

View More Music Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You