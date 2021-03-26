Transcontinental Duo Steny Unveil 'Ghost Stories'

Joining forces from across the globe, transcontinental production outfit Steny have become widely recognised for achieving the perfect balance between dark and light in their rich melodic productions. Their highly-anticipated single 'Ghost Stories' is out now via Karonga Records.

STREAM/PURCHASE

Hard-hitting, yet delicate, Steny's latest creation is an intricate cut, which floats across a sublime sonic environment. Calling upon a haunting vocal piece, intertwined with reverberating synths and driving percussion, this mystical slice of melodic house is the perfect addition to their captivating back catalogue.

Blending their musical mastery from their homes in Switzerland and South Africa, Stefan and Michel have been releasing dance music as Steny since their first release in 2017. Garnering support from industry icons such as Lost Frequencies, EDX, Nora En Pure, Sultan & Shepard and Lucas & Steve, the duo charted on Spotify's Viral Top 50 Netherlands with 'Hideaway', and continue to gain attention with their distinct sound. 'Ghost Stories' marks their first release of 2021, and is destined to light up the soundwaves with its soul-stirring aura.