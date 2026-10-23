Trampled By Turtles Release 'Wild Winds' for THE SISTERS GRIMM

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Platoon has released 'Wild Winds,' a new song written by Trampled By Turtles exclusively for the Apple Original animated series 'The Sisters Grimm.' In 'The Sisters Grimm' season two, one year after their parents' mysterious disappearance, sisters Sabrina (Ariel Winter) and Daphne (Leah Newman) Grimm continue uncovering the secrets of Ferryport Landing, where fairy tales and fairy-tale creatures are real. Within 'The Sisters Grimm,' 'Wild Winds' serves as the musical heart of the story, having been Sabrina and Daphne's missing parents' favorite song, and one they would always sing to the girls. Its melody appears within the series score repeatedly as a reminder of the sisters' unwavering bond with their lost parents.

https://platoon.lnk.to/wild-winds

Out today, 'Wild Winds' was penned by the Duluth, MN band's frontman Dave Simonett. The gently lilting song is saturated in emotional gravity and a sense of wonder, complementing the show's own tender exploration of deep loss and boundless hope. 'Wild Winds was born from glimpses of an untethered life,' shares Simonett. 'Wandering fields and forests, breathing the ocean air. Though in the end, it turns out all of these experiences are void without love.'

Trampled By Turtles crossover appeal has landed them on the #1 spot of Billboard's Bluegrass Charts on every record they've released, and led to bookings at marquee festivals like Coachella, ACL Fest, and Lollapalooza. 'The Sisters Grimm' show runner Amy Higgins was thrilled to have the beloved band contribute a song to the show. 'Right before we started production, I had lost both my parents and my husband sent me 'Alone' by Trampled by Turtles,' relates Higgins. 'It was so haunting and visceral and Dave's voice somehow managed to get into my cells. And it made me cry, in a deep real sadness and happiness kind of way. And, I just remember thinking, I want people to feel like this when they watch 'The Sisters Grimm'. I want them to feel what it is like to lose something so dear, and yet hold on to something that still remains. There is that same magic in 'Wild Winds', the song Dave wrote for the show. The first three notes and I'm in tears.'

Trampled by Turtles were initially formed by Simonett as a side project in 2003. At the time, Simonett had lost most of his music gear, thanks to a group of enterprising car thieves who'd ransacked his vehicle while he played a show with his previous band. Left with nothing more than an acoustic guitar, he began piecing together a new band, this time taking inspiration from bluegrass, folk, and other genres that didn't rely on amplification.

Simonett hadn't played any bluegrass music before, and he filled his lineup with other newcomers to the genre, including fiddler Ryan Young (who'd previously played drums in a speed metal act) and bassist Tim Saxhaug. Along with mandolinist Erik Berry and banjo player Dave Carroll, the group began carving out a fast, frenetic sound that owed as much to rock & roll as bluegrass.

The band have since toured the world, embarking on countless tours with diverse artists ranging Shakey Graves, Zach Bryan, Wilco, Caamp, Mt Joy, Willie Nelson, Avett Brothers, Lord Huron and many more, solidifying a loyal fanbase. Their last full length album Alpenglow was produced by Wilco's Jeff Tweedy. Trampled will be announcing a new album + tour in November 2026.

www.trampledbyturtles.com

Photo Credit: Juliet Farmer



Photo Credit: Juliet Farmer

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