TrailBlazer Music Festival Announces 2020 Lineup Featuring Dierks Bentley, Luke Bryan And Thomas Rhett

TrailBlazer Country Music and Camping Festival, formerly known as Taste of Country Music Festival, announced the megastar 2020 lineup for the eighth-annual event returning to Hunter, NY at Hunter Mountain Resort on June 12-14. Headliners Dierks Bentley, Luke Bryan and Thomas Rhett will take the main stage nestled just 100 miles North of New York City. Additional artists including Kelsea Ballerini, Gabby Barrett, Blanco Brown, Clare Dunn, HARDY, Jon Langston, Dylan Scott, Matt Stell, Cole Swindell, The Cadillac Three, with more to be revealed in the coming weeks, will also perform at the picturesque and mountainous festival. The 2020 edition of the festival joins Live Nation's premiere family of country music festivals which includes Watershed in George, WA; Faster Horses in Brooklyn, MI; Seven Peaks in Buena Vista, CO and Tortuga Music Festival in Ft. Lauderdale. FL. Passes for TrailBlazer Festival go on-sale December 13 at 10am ET at TrailBlazerFest.com.

"We are beyond thrilled to welcome TrailBlazer into our family of world class Country music festivals in 2020," said Brian O'Connell, President of Live Nation Country Touring. "Our team has been working for months getting to know this festival, and we are looking forward to showing the great Country music fans in New York what we have up our sleeves!"

Fans can look forward to an enhanced VIP festival experience at Trailblazer, a new glamping option and the addition of the festival's second stage dubbed "Next From Nashville," a platform established by Live Nation's sister festivals and known for "shining the spotlight on new talent" (Rolling Stone) and propelling Nashville's hottest acts. The "Next From Nashville" stage lineup will be announced in the coming months.



TrailBlazer Festival's destination-worthy setting at Hunter Mountain Resort "showcases the commanding authority of the Catskill Mountains; lets music lovers bask in warm days and crisp nights; and reminds us all just how far the region's artistic legacy extends" (Poughkeepsie Journal). Continuing to establish itself as a summer-staple "mecca" (The Journal News), fans traveling from all over can expect an abundance of onsite interactive activities, thoughtfully-selected food vendors, a lineup that offers the genre's best entertainers and more in 2020.

For more information visit: TrailBlazerFest.com. Join in the conversation on Twitter @trailblazerfest, Instagram @trailblazerfest





