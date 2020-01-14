Trail of Dead's 'X: The Godless Void and Other Stories' Out This Friday

...And You Will Know Us by the Trail of Dead is gearing up for the release of their 10th full-length studio album X: The Godless Void and Other Stories this Friday (1/17) by kicking off their North American Tour tonight with a special hometown show at The Far Out Lounge in Austin, TX. The band then heads to the West Coast with a release day show at the Masonic Lodge at the Hollywood Forever Cemetery in Los Angeles before making their way North.

As Trail of Dead enters their 25th year together, excitement continues to build for the band's first LP in over 6 years with glowing coverage from Pitchfork, Rolling Stone, Stereogum, Consequence of Sound, Under The Radar, KUTX, Austin American Statesman and many more.

Watch the video for "Don't Look Down" here:





