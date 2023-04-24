Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Tracy Lawrence to Share Commemorative Album 'Live At Billy Bob's Texas'

The album will be released on May 12.

Country music icon and philanthropist, Tracy Lawrence, announces his celebratory Live at Billy Bob's Texas album, releasing everywhere May 12. Lawrence reinvigorates his classic hits with his authentic Country twang live on-stage at the World's Largest Honky Tonk.

The 18-track record boasts a number of fan favorites and two encores including "Alibis," "Find Out Who Your Friends Are," "Paint Me A Birmingham" and "Time Marches On." Lawrence also puts his twist on a couple of the genre's most recognizable tracks including "In Color" and "The Devil Went Down to Georgia."

"Billy Bob's is a show that I've always looked forward to playing throughout the years," shares Lawrence. "I have a lot of family and friends in Texas that come out and the history of this venue makes for a really fun show. I'm excited for fans to be able to hear the energy that my band helps me create while on the road."

Recorded on Oct. 8, 2022 inside the iconic Fort Worth, Texas venue, you will hear the fans roar for the landmark singles that shaped Lawrence's career spanning the last three decades. Lawrence will ring in the release day with a jam-packed show back at Billy Bob's. The Country mainstay has played over 30 shows at the Texan venue since the start of his career and you can find his handprints cemented into concert hall walls next to the likes of Johnny Cash, Willie Nelson and Ringo Starr.

