Tracy Chapman And Luke Combs Perform 'Fast Car' During 66th Annual GRAMMY Awards

A historic moment, the performance found Chapman reuniting with musicians from the song's original recording.

By: Feb. 05, 2024

POPULAR

SOME LIKE IT HOT Wins GRAMMY Award for Best Musical Theater Album Photo 1 SOME LIKE IT HOT Wins GRAMMY Award for Best Musical Theater Album
Kylie Minogue Is Planning a U.S. Tour Photo 2 Kylie Minogue Is Planning a U.S. Tour
Taylor Swift to Drop New Album in April: Pre-Order 'The Tortured Poets Department' Now Photo 3 Taylor Swift to Drop New Album in April: Pre-Order 'The Tortured Poets Department' Now
Il Divo Concert to Premiere on PBS in February Photo 4 Il Divo Concert to Premiere on PBS in February

Tracy Chapman And Luke Combs Perform 'Fast Car' During 66th Annual GRAMMY Awards

Multi-GRAMMY winner Tracy Chapman and country superstar Luke Combs collaborated for an unforgettable duet of “Fast Car” during tonight's 66th Annual GRAMMY Awards.

Last night's performance represents a moment of confluence as it comes 35 years to the month since Chapman first performed “Fast Car” at the GRAMMYs and follows a year of unprecedented success for Combs with the song as it's been introduced to a new audience, topped charts across genres, garnered millions of streams, won two awards at the 2023 CMA Awards (“Song of the Year” for Chapman and “Single of the Year” for Combs) and was nominated for Best Country Solo Performance at this year's GRAMMY Awards.

A historic moment, the performance found Chapman reuniting with musicians from the song's original recording—Denny Fongheiser (drums) and Larry Klein (bass)—as well as her longtime band members Larry Campbell (fiddle) and Joe Gore (guitar). The group was also joined by Combs' band member Kurt Ozan (pedal steel).

Written by Chapman and first released in 1988, “Fast Car” is one of music's most influential and beloved songs. A genre-spanning hit, Combs first heard “Fast Car” as a child while listening with his father, and it has since become one of his favorite songs.

A constant and meaningful presence in his life, Combs performed “Fast Car” during his live shows over the past decade before releasing his own version last spring, 35 years after the song first debuted.



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Imperial Wax (featuring Former Members Of The Fall) Release New Single Photo
Imperial Wax (featuring Former Members Of The Fall) Release New Single

Formed in 2018 by Pete Greenway, drummer Keiron Melling and bassist Dave Spurr, formerly known as the last and longest serving line up of The Fall, Imperial Wax finally follow the release of their debut album ‘Gastwerk Saboteurs' in 2019 with their new and second album ‘Tranquilliser', to be released via Guesswork Records. 

2
Austin Peralta to Release Endless Planets (Deluxe) Photo
Austin Peralta to Release 'Endless Planets (Deluxe)'

This Friday, Brainfeeder releases the deluxe release of the late jazz great Austin Peralta's Endless Planets. The album is preceded by single, “The Garden (Jondy • BBC Maida Vale Session),” released in October 2023, on what would have been Peralta's 33rd Birthday.

3
Julian Marley and Antaeus Win Grammy for Best Reggae Album Photo
Julian Marley and Antaeus Win Grammy for Best Reggae Album

The 8-track collection, features production work from Alexx Antaeus (Earth, Wind & Fire, Rolling Stones,Yaksta), Notnice (Popcaan, Spice, Vybz Kartel), Mr. Sonic (Santana, Ricky Martin, Jon Secada), Sean Alaric (Teyana Taylor, Koffee, Protoje), and Prince Productions (Waka Flocka Flame, French Montana).

4
P1Harmony Drops First Album “때깔 (Killin It) With New Single Photo
P1Harmony Drops First Album “때깔 (Killin' It)' With New Single

Presently rising on the Top 40 radio chart in the US, P1Harmony (피원하모니) (@P1H_official) competes on their own terms without compromise, as they official deliver their distinctive style on their first full-length studio album, “때깔 (Killin‘ It),” arriving three years and six “mini album” projects since their debut.

More Hot Stories For You

NOAHFINNCE Releases New Single '3 DAY HEADACHE'; Will Play Gramercy Theatre in MarchNOAHFINNCE Releases New Single '3 DAY HEADACHE'; Will Play Gramercy Theatre in March
Photos: Go Inside the ASCAP Grammy Brunch with Lenny Kravitz, Kelsea Ballerini, and MorePhotos: Go Inside the ASCAP Grammy Brunch with Lenny Kravitz, Kelsea Ballerini, and More
Banshee Covers Lana Del Rey's 'High By The Beach'Banshee Covers Lana Del Rey's 'High By The Beach'
Kyshona Releases New Track 'Comin' Out Swingin' (Ft. Kelvin Armstrong)'Kyshona Releases New Track 'Comin' Out Swingin' (Ft. Kelvin Armstrong)'

Videos

Character Breakdown: DOUBT Cast Unpacks Their Roles Video
Character Breakdown: DOUBT Cast Unpacks Their Roles
Watch Chip Zien Perform Rabbi's Final Monologue from HARMONY: A NEW MUSICAL, Closing Today Video
Watch Chip Zien Perform Rabbi's Final Monologue from HARMONY: A NEW MUSICAL, Closing Today
Character Breakdown: THE NOTEBOOK Cast Unpacks Their Roles Video
Character Breakdown: THE NOTEBOOK Cast Unpacks Their Roles
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central STAGE MAG
SIX
A BEAUTIFUL NOISE
Ticket Central WINTER '24 TICKET DISCOUNT PRO
BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL
MOULIN ROUGE!