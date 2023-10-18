Tracielynn Releases 'Broadway Cowboy' Off Debut EP MORE THAN A BAD HABIT

"Broadway Cowboy" has racked up over 1.6 million views across TikTok, Instagram, and YouTube.

By: Oct. 18, 2023

POPULAR

Interview: Eddie Redmayne Reflects on Why the London Cast Recording of CABARET Is Like One Photo 1 Interview: Eddie Redmayne Reflects on Why the London Cast Recording of CABARET Is Like One You've Never Heard
Music Review: Singer Sings A Sexy, Slinky, Slithery Single With Natalie Douglas' New Relea Photo 2 Natalie Douglas Fans Can TRUST Her New Single To Entertain
Video: Madonna Performs 'Don't Cry For Me Argentina' From EVITA on New Tour Photo 3 Video: Madonna Performs 'Don't Cry For Me Argentina' From EVITA on New Tour
Lovejoy Premieres New Single 'Normal People Things' Photo 4 Lovejoy Premieres New Single 'Normal People Things'

Tracielynn Releases 'Broadway Cowboy' Off Debut EP MORE THAN A BAD HABIT

Rising country music sensation Tracielynn is captivating hearts and ears with her debut EP, "More Than A Bad Habit," featuring the focus track, "Broadway Cowboy." Released on August 18, 2023, the EP is already making waves, and "Broadway Cowboy" is the talk of the town, racking up over 1.6 million views across TikTok, Instagram, and YouTube.

You can listen to "More Than A Bad Habit" EP here.

"Broadway Cowboy came to me one morning while I was sitting on mud balcony drinking my coffee. It was probably no later than 9am and I heard below my balcony a bunch of guys hooting and hollering so peaked down to see what looked to be 10-15 all piled in on this John Deere tractor trailer," tells TracieLynn. "Safe to say they were a few mimosas deep. They all had on brand new hats and boots that they probably just bought on broadway ... "buy 2 get one free". All I could think was wow look at all those "broadway cowboys" and right then and right there my mind just started flooding with the song concept and I sat down that that and wrote it."

"More Than A Bad Habit" Tracklist:

1. "Broadway Cowboy" (Tracielynn) *

2. "Ain't Enough Whiskey" (Kalsey Kulyk, Troy Johnson, Scott Lindsey) ^

3. "People Break Up" Remix (Sarah Allison Turner, Riley Thomas, Hayley McLean) ^

4. "Faith In You" (Matt McKinney, Joybeth Taylor, Alex Maxwell) ^

5. "Some Days I Do" (Joybeth Taylor, Matt McKinney, Hunter Wolkonowski) ^

6. "All Boys Do" (Kalsey Kulyk, Troy Johnson, Scott Lindsey) ^

7. "All Goes South" (Smith Ahnquist, Jeb Gipson, Forest Whitehead) ^

8. "More Than A Bad Habit" (Tracielynn) ^

^ Produced by Luke Wooten * Produced by Grady Saxman

From the very beginning of her journey, Tracielynn has captured the hearts of country music lovers. With a steady touring schedule, she has graced stages at some of the most prestigious festivals and fairs, including the Patriotic Festival, Carolina Country Music Fest, Greenville Country Music Fest, Nashville's Taco and Margarita Festival at Nissan Stadium, Freedom Festival, NashFest 757, Honeybee Festival, and many more.

Tracielynn's dedication and hard work have not gone unnoticed. She has had the honor of opening for some of the biggest names in country music, including Jon Pardi, Morgan Wallen, Jordan Davis, Sara Evans, Sam Hunt, Riley Green, Jon Langston, and many more. Her live performances have been nothing short of electrifying, earning her a devoted fan base that eagerly awaits every release.

You can connect with Tracielynn by visiting her website and connecting on Instagram, TikTok, and Facebook.



2023 Regional Awards


RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Stream YOSHIKIs Royal Albert Hall Show With St Vincent & Ellie Goulding Photo
Stream YOSHIKI's Royal Albert Hall Show With St Vincent & Ellie Goulding

YOSHIKI, famed composer, pianist, drummer, and leader of rock bands X Japan and The Last Rockstars, delivered an epic performance at Royal Albert Hall on October 13th. The international superstar was joined on stage by the Royal Philharmonic Concert Orchestra and GRAMMY award winning artists Ellie Goulding and St. Vincent.

2
Sleep Soul Continues to Foster a Good Night’s Sleep with Sleep Soul Photo
Sleep Soul Continues to Foster a Good Night’s Sleep with 'Sleep Soul'

Sleep Soul: The Premium Collection offers a compilation of Sleep Soul: Soothing & Relaxing R&B Baby Sleep Music Volumes 1 and 2, which were both curated by Jhené Aiko. With both projects packaged together, The Premium Collection provides over two and a half hours of relaxing music to induce sleep. 

3
Don Broco Announce Third London Koko Show & Tour Supports Photo
Don Broco Announce Third London Koko Show & Tour Supports

Don Broco have announced a third headline show at London’s KOKO and support acts including Trash Boat and Ocean Grove for their upcoming UK headline tour. The 17-date tour starts at Hexagon in Reading on November 29th and the new KOKO date on December 19th will finish run of shows.

4
Nadine Shah Announces New Album Filthy Underneath Photo
Nadine Shah Announces New Album 'Filthy Underneath'

Nadine Shah announces details for her fifth album Filthy Underneath. The follow up to 2020's critically acclaimed Kitchen Sink, the announcement comes lead single 'Topless Mother' which was just premiered by Steve Lamacq on BBC 6 Music. Plus, check out upcoming tour dates!

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Watch Pentatonix & Jennifer Hudson Perform 'How Great Thou Art' Video
Watch Pentatonix & Jennifer Hudson Perform 'How Great Thou Art'
Watch Olivia Rodrigo Perform a Secret Show With New 'GUTS' Tracks Video
Watch Olivia Rodrigo Perform a Secret Show With New 'GUTS' Tracks
Watch a Preview of Maria Callas' Restored Paris 1958 Performance Video
Watch a Preview of Maria Callas' Restored Paris 1958 Performance
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central STAGE MAG
MJ THE MUSICAL
HERE LIES LOVE
Ticket Central DAPHNE
CHICAGO
MELISSA ETHERIDGE: MY WINDOW