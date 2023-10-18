Tracielynn Releases 'Broadway Cowboy' Off Debut EP MORE THAN A BAD HABIT

Rising country music sensation Tracielynn is captivating hearts and ears with her debut EP, "More Than A Bad Habit," featuring the focus track, "Broadway Cowboy." Released on August 18, 2023, the EP is already making waves, and "Broadway Cowboy" is the talk of the town, racking up over 1.6 million views across TikTok, Instagram, and YouTube.

You can listen to "More Than A Bad Habit" EP here.

"Broadway Cowboy came to me one morning while I was sitting on mud balcony drinking my coffee. It was probably no later than 9am and I heard below my balcony a bunch of guys hooting and hollering so peaked down to see what looked to be 10-15 all piled in on this John Deere tractor trailer," tells TracieLynn. "Safe to say they were a few mimosas deep. They all had on brand new hats and boots that they probably just bought on broadway ... "buy 2 get one free". All I could think was wow look at all those "broadway cowboys" and right then and right there my mind just started flooding with the song concept and I sat down that that and wrote it."

"More Than A Bad Habit" Tracklist:

1. "Broadway Cowboy" (Tracielynn) *

2. "Ain't Enough Whiskey" (Kalsey Kulyk, Troy Johnson, Scott Lindsey) ^

3. "People Break Up" Remix (Sarah Allison Turner, Riley Thomas, Hayley McLean) ^

4. "Faith In You" (Matt McKinney, Joybeth Taylor, Alex Maxwell) ^

5. "Some Days I Do" (Joybeth Taylor, Matt McKinney, Hunter Wolkonowski) ^

6. "All Boys Do" (Kalsey Kulyk, Troy Johnson, Scott Lindsey) ^

7. "All Goes South" (Smith Ahnquist, Jeb Gipson, Forest Whitehead) ^

8. "More Than A Bad Habit" (Tracielynn) ^

^ Produced by Luke Wooten * Produced by Grady Saxman

From the very beginning of her journey, Tracielynn has captured the hearts of country music lovers. With a steady touring schedule, she has graced stages at some of the most prestigious festivals and fairs, including the Patriotic Festival, Carolina Country Music Fest, Greenville Country Music Fest, Nashville's Taco and Margarita Festival at Nissan Stadium, Freedom Festival, NashFest 757, Honeybee Festival, and many more.

Tracielynn's dedication and hard work have not gone unnoticed. She has had the honor of opening for some of the biggest names in country music, including Jon Pardi, Morgan Wallen, Jordan Davis, Sara Evans, Sam Hunt, Riley Green, Jon Langston, and many more. Her live performances have been nothing short of electrifying, earning her a devoted fan base that eagerly awaits every release.

You can connect with Tracielynn by visiting her website and connecting on Instagram, TikTok, and Facebook.