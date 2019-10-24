Trace Adkins, Sara Evans, & More Added As Guest Performers For 'Don Williams: Music & Memories Of The Gentle Giant

As the premiere of Don Williams: Music & Memories of The Gentle Giant approaches, organizers announce guest performers such as Trace Adkins, Sara Evans, Tracy Lawrence and Victoria Shaw to pay tribute to the legacy of Don's music. The three-day residency starts Thursday, October 31st and runs through Saturday, November 2nd giving fans a chance to experience a first in Country music history, where through technology and video footage Don Williams will perform, once again, along with his touring band and The Nashville Symphony.



Thursday, October 31st

Trace Adkins

Tracy Lawrence

Friday, November 1st

Victoria Shaw

Saturday, November 2nd

Sara Evans



Music enthusiasts attending the show will also get to see some personal artifacts that took Don to his place in Country Music history. On display at The Schermerhorn Symphony Center will be Don's 1971 MCI tour bus, 'Gypsy Lady', which carried Don from show to show for many years until his retirement. In addition, inside the venue, ticketed patrons can view the medallion presented to Don as he was entering the Country Music Hall of Fame, his legendary cowboy hat and jean jacket along with Gold records and a few of his most recognizable guitars.



Williams - (1939-2017) - was one of the earliest Country artists to take their music globally. In addition to his North American success, The Gentle Giant toured extensively throughout Europe and Africa and his legendary songs reached all corners of the globe and continue to capture the hearts of fans worldwide. His catalog is among the most streamed music from his era.



Tickets for these shows are on sale via Ticketmaster and are also currently available with Nashville Symphony season ticket packages at NashvilleSymphony.org, 615-687-6400 or the Schermerhorn Symphony Center box office.





Related Articles View More Music Stories