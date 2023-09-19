Tré Burt Unveils New Single 'Piece Of Me' From Forthcoming New Album

Burt's new album will be released on October 6.

By: Sep. 19, 2023

POPULAR

Mariah Carey Releases 'Music Box' 30th Anniversary Edition; Listen to Remastered Singles, Photo 1 Mariah Carey Releases 'Music Box' 30th Anniversary Edition
Olivia Rodrigo Releases New Album 'GUTS' Photo 2 Olivia Rodrigo Releases New Album 'GUTS'
Kim Petras Drops Surprise Album 'Problematique' Ahead of Upcoming Tour Dates Photo 3 Kim Petras Drops Surprise Album 'Problematique'
Olivia Rodrigo Unveils 'GUTS' Bonus Tracks; How to Listen to Them Photo 4 Olivia Rodrigo Unveils 'GUTS' Bonus Tracks; How to Listen to Them

Tré Burt Unveils New Single 'Piece Of Me' From Forthcoming New Album

On October 6 singer-songwriter Tré Burt will release his new album, Traffic Fiction, via Oh Boy Records.  Today he continues to showcase the evolution of his songwriting with the release of “Piece of Me.”

An ostensible breakup song, Burt turns the sting of ending a relationship into an anthem of wishful thinking alongside sashaying organs and rail-grinding guitar. Maybe one more chance is all he needs? “You like me better when I’m in pain,” he sings slyly. “Well, baby, just look at me now.” Amid these warped jewels of psychedelic soul, you’ll find yourself pulling for Burt, hoping the world can come to its senses on his behalf.  

He says, “‘Piece of Me’ is about the feeling you get when you end a relationship with someone but there still seems to be more of the story left to tell, like waking up out of a love hangover. ” Watch the video, produced and directed by Tré, below. 

Traffic Fiction is the follow up to 2021’s You, Yeah, You, Tré’s sophomore album and one where bits of his roots and compositional ambitions began to emerge. On Traffic Fiction, they are in full bloom, from the sweet country-soul surrealism of the title track to the skywriting rock of “2 For Tha Show,” find Burt as urgent and commanding as he’s ever been. Traffic Fiction is the sound of Burt confidently bending a sentimental past to his present will.  The album’s 14 tracks mark a musical reinvention and is deeply influenced by the soul music he listened to with his grandfather as a child.

His Grandfather, Tommy Burt passed away as he was writing this album, but their relationship is preserved via the LP.  Along with “Traffic Fiction” Burt has previously shared the jubilant “Santiago” which saw support from No Depression and MXDWN, among others and also “Kids In Tha Yard” which Brooklyn Vegan called  a bluesy, psychedelic soul song"  Pre-order Traffic Fiction here.

Following a European tour supporting Wilco, Tré Burt will play a select number of shows this fall with a full tour planned for early 2024.  

Tré Burt Tour Dates

9/23: Healing Appalachia  - Lewisburg, WV 

9/30: Red Ex Festival 2023 - Sacramento, CA

10/7: Los Angeles Folk Festival at The Ford - Los Angeles, CA

11/2: Blue Room at Third Man - Nashville, TN

To get to this new alchemy of soul, dub, and more than a little punk, Burt returned to the basics—self-recording in sequestered silence. During a Canadian tour, he set aside a few days to stay in a friend’s spare apartment and write, renting enough instruments from the affordable gear emporium Long & McQuade to build a makeshift studio for his GarageBand demos. The title track soon emerged, its effortless magnetism prompted by a poem he’d written about stupid city congestion and a piece by saxophonist and singer Gary Bartz. 

Burt recognized he had found the sound of the next album, so he booked another rural cabin in Canada for 9 days and rented more guitars, basses, and the same keyboard he’d bought during the You, Yeah, You sessions.

For the better part of a lifetime, Burt had told himself he didn’t have the chops to sing like those childhood heroes from the Cadillac days. But now, as he built his one-man-band demos before returning to Nashville’s The Bomb Shelter to work with a trusted band of pals and esteemed producer Andrija Tokic, his versions of those sounds poured out in circumspect love songs and joyous tunes of existential reckoning. His grandfather was dying.

The world was struggling with a pandemic and the specter of a third world war. But Burt gave himself permission to have fun and be funny, to let these songs lift him and, eventually, maybe others, too. Traffic Fiction indeed feels like a buoy amid these turbulent times, something that pulls us above the wreckage. 

At three points during Traffic Fiction, Burt interweaves bits of recorded conversations with his late grandfather, Tommy. They talk about Stevie Wonder, Burt’s career and the fatigue it can bring, and, finally, the sense that he’s carrying on a family tradition through these records. It’s a reminder not only of what Burt experienced while making Traffic Fiction but also of what he overcame. He found strength in the soul of his youth, and, for that, he’s never sounded stronger.

Photo Credit: Mary Ellen Matthews



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
poptropicaslutz! Share New Single True Colors Photo
poptropicaslutz! Share New Single 'True Colors'

Imbuing their auto-tuned melodies with traces of Fall Out Boy, Hellogoodbye, Juice WRLD, Kelly Clarkson, and ‘10s SoundCloud rap, 21-year-old Christian Cicilia and 22-year-old Nick Crawford’s debut EP Just In Case The World Ends (2022) showcased their penchant for blending maximalist production with pop-punk for a highly danceable song.

2
Salamanda Arrive on Wisdom Teeth With New LP In Parallel Photo
Salamanda Arrive on Wisdom Teeth With New LP 'In Parallel'

Seoul duo Salamanda arrive on Wisdom Teeth with their latest and most focused LP yet: 'In Parallel.' The album’s lead single 'Homemade Jam' is the closest the duo have come to writing an all-out pop track: its buoyant beat and autotuned vocals sounding like something SOPHIE and Charli XCX could have written after a potent batch of mushroom tea.

3
Folk Legend Sylvia Tyson to Release Final Album In November Photo
Folk Legend Sylvia Tyson to Release Final Album In November

Tyson’s impact on popular culture has been immeasurable. A pillar of the Greenwich Village folk scene from the late ’50s through the ’60s as half of the groundbreaking Ian & Sylvia, the duo headlined NYC’s Carnegie Hall and topped the Billboard charts, all while championing Village contemporaries Bob Dylan and Gordon Lightfoot.

4
Poolside Releases New Single We Could Be Falling In Love Photo
Poolside Releases New Single 'We Could Be Falling In Love'

The hypnotic disco rhythm builds up to a brilliant beat drop accompanied by Poolside’s romantic ballad of vocals. “We Could Be Falling In Love” balances the sounds of a vibrant nightclub with the lyrics of an intimate date night. The single comes with a visualizer that Poolside filmed during his recent show at The Bellwether.

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... (read more about this author)

Angelique Cabral Joins Ariana DeBose In Disney's WISH Movie MusicalAngelique Cabral Joins Ariana DeBose In Disney's WISH Movie Musical
Photos: Check Out Original HAIRSPRAY Costumes New John Waters Exhibition at the Academy Museum of Motion PicturesPhotos: Check Out Original HAIRSPRAY Costumes New John Waters Exhibition at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures
Loraine James to Release 'Gentle Confrontation' Album This FridayLoraine James to Release 'Gentle Confrontation' Album This Friday
ABC News Renews IMPACT x NIGHTLINE For Season Two on HuluABC News Renews IMPACT x NIGHTLINE For Season Two on Hulu

Videos

Watch Måneskin Perform 'HONEY (ARE U COMING?)' at the VMAs Video
Watch Måneskin Perform 'HONEY (ARE U COMING?)' at the VMAs
Watch Diddy Perform His Greatest Hits at the VMAs Video
Watch Diddy Perform His Greatest Hits at the VMAs
Watch Sabrina Carpenter Perform at the VMAs Pre-Show Video
Watch Sabrina Carpenter Perform at the VMAs Pre-Show
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
HADESTOWN
MOULIN ROUGE!
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL
JAJA'S AFRICAN HAIR BRAIDING