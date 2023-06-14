Tré Burt Announces New Album 'Traffic Fiction' & Shares New Single 'Santiago'

On October 6 singer-songwriter Tré Burt will release his 3rd studio album, Traffic Fiction, via Oh Boy Records.

By: Jun. 14, 2023

POPULAR

Video: Idina Menzel Drops 'MOVE' Music Video Photo 1 Video: Idina Menzel Drops 'MOVE' Music Video
Video: Watch Billy Porter & Luke Evans' Surprise Performance at the Tribeca Film Festival Photo 2 Video: Watch Billy Porter & Luke Evans Sing at Tribeca Film Festival
Cynthia Weil Passes Away; 'On Broadway' Songwriter Featured in BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING Photo 3 Cynthia Weil, Songwriter Featured in BEAUTIFUL, Passes Away at 82
Olivia Rodrigo Hints at New Single on June 30 Photo 4 Olivia Rodrigo Hints at New Single on June 30

Tré Burt Announces New Album 'Traffic Fiction' & Shares New Single 'Santiago'

On October 6 singer-songwriter Tré Burt will release his 3rd studio album, Traffic Fiction, via Oh Boy Records. The album’s 14 tracks mark an unexpected musical reinvention, rooted in Burt’s new and idiosyncratic version of classic soul.  

At the same time the LP also preserves the special relationship Tré shared with his grandfather who passed away earlier this year - this was the music the two shared. Along with today’s announcement, Tré Burt shares the LP’s lead single, the jubilant “Santiago,” which recounts an overseas tryst that ended too soon.

On the track Burt narrates moments of mirth and lust over go-go keyboards and a beat so simple and propulsive The Ramones would have loved it.  

He says, “The song actually started out as a writing prompt that my friend gave me over the phone during my solo writing retreats at the cabin. She said ‘write about Santiago’ and it ended up being a good stage to talk about some heartache I was going through. But it wasn’t just heartache, there was also a lot of joy which is why it sounds upbeat, I guess.” A video for the single was shot by Charles Garmendia. 

Pre-order Traffic Fiction here

Tré has confirmed his first tour in support of Traffic Fiction. The dates kick off with a show at The Los Angeles Folk Festival taking place at The Fold on October 6 and 7.   He plays at Brooklyn’s Baby’s All Right on October 7 and the tour concludes at the Blue Room at Third Man in Nashville on October 27. Tickets are on-sale Friday, June 16th @ 10AM local time and available HERE

Traffic Fiction is the follow up to 2021’s You, Yeah, You, his sophomore album and one where bits of his roots and compositional ambitions began to emerge. On Traffic Fiction, they are in full bloom, from the sweet country-soul surrealism of the title track to the skywriting rock of “2 For Tha Show,” Burt as urgent and commanding as he’s ever been. Traffic Fiction is the sound of Burt confidently bending a sentimental past to his present will.

To get to this new alchemy of soul, dub, and more than a little punk, Burt returned to the basics—self-recording in sequestered silence. During a Canadian tour, he set aside a few days to stay in a friend’s spare apartment and write, renting enough instruments from the affordable gear emporium Long & McQuade to build a makeshift studio for his GarageBand demos. The title track soon emerged, its effortless magnetism prompted by a poem he’d written about stupid city congestion and a piece by saxophonist and singer Gary Bartz. 

Burt recognized he had found the sound of the next album, so he booked another rural cabin in Canada for 9 days and rented more guitars, basses, and the same keyboard he’d bought during the You, Yeah, You sessions. For the better part of a lifetime, Burt had told himself he didn’t have the chops to sing like those childhood heroes from the Cadillac days.

But now, as he built his one-man-band demos before returning to Nashville’s The Bomb Shelter to work with a trusted band of pals and esteemed producer Andrija Tokic, his versions of those sounds poured out in circumspect love songs and joyous tunes of existential reckoning. His grandfather was dying.

The world was struggling with a pandemic and the specter of a third world war. But Burt gave himself permission to have fun and be funny, to let these songs lift him and, eventually, maybe others, too. Traffic Fiction indeed feels like a buoy amid these turbulent times, something that pulls us above the wreckage. 

At three points during Traffic Fiction, Burt interweaves bits of recorded conversations with his late grandfather, Tommy. They talk about Stevie Wonder, Burt’s career and the fatigue it can bring, and, finally, the sense that he’s carrying on a family tradition through these records. It’s a reminder not only of what Burt experienced while making Traffic Fiction but also of what he overcame. He found strength in the soul of his youth, and, for that, he’s never sounded stronger.

Tré Burt tour dates

9/23: Healing Appalachia  - Lewisburg, WV 

10/7: Los Angeles Folk Festival at The Ford - Los Angeles, CA

10/9: Songbyrd - Washington, DC

10/10: Johnny Brenda's - Philly, PA

10/11: Baby's All Right - Brooklyn, NY

10/13: Higher Ground - Burlington, VT

10/14: 939 Cafe - Boston, MA

10/15: Billsville House Concerts - Manchester, VT

10/17: Petite Campus - Montreal, QC

10/18: Monarch Tavern - Toronto, ON

10/19: Magic Bag - Ferndale, MI

10/20: SPACE - Chicago, IL

10/21: Racoon Motel - Davenport, IA

10/22: Turf Club - Minneapolis, MN

10/24: Cactus Club - Milwaukee, WI

10/25: Bishop Bar - Bloomington, IN

10/27: Blue Room at Third Man - Nashville, TN

Photo Credit: Mary Ellen Matthews




RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Video: Bonny Doon Release Video For Title-Track Off New Album Photo
Video: Bonny Doon Release Video For Title-Track Off New Album

Detroit, MI trio Bonny Doon are gearing up to release their new album Let There Be Music this Friday via Anti- Records. Ahead of its release the band has shared a music video for the album’s title track “Let There Be Music,” animated by Nora Rodriguez. Check out upcoming tour dates! Watch the music video now.

2
Kurt Elling & Charlie Hunter Release Freeman Square Photo
Kurt Elling & Charlie Hunter Release 'Freeman Square'

SuperBlue: The Iridescent Spree sees Elling and Hunter reunited with drummer Corey Fonville and multi-instrumentalist DJ Harrison (both of jazz-funk fusion quintet Butcher Brown) for a kaleidoscopic collection of new songs, dynamic reinventions, and surprising covers (Joni Mitchell’s “Black Crow.'

3
Des Rocs Announces New Album Dream Machine Photo
Des Rocs Announces New Album 'Dream Machine'

Produced by Alain Johannes (Queens of the Stone Age, Them Crooked Vultures, PJ Harvey), Matt Wallace (Faith No More, Maroon 5) and Des Rocs mastermind Danny Rocco, Dream Machine plays like a bolt of energy coursing through the glory days of rock, metal, and grunge, united within his signature “bedroom arena rock” sound.

4
William The Conqueror Unveil New Single The Bruises Photo
William The Conqueror Unveil New Single 'The Bruises'

Produced by the band in a playground of vintage gear and mixed by Barny Barnicott (Arctic Monkeys, Sam Fender, Kasabian), the ten tracks on Excuse Me While I Vanish marry earworm tunes with insistent, imperious, soaring rock shapes, punctuated by chorus hooks that are simultaneously nuanced and anthemic.

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... (read more about this author)

HAHA (Maria Taylor & Mike Bloom) Share Debut Single 'Only Gets Better'HAHA (Maria Taylor & Mike Bloom) Share Debut Single 'Only Gets Better'
Mike Peters of THE ALARM Finds 'Another Way' to Move 'Forwards' in New SingleMike Peters of THE ALARM Finds 'Another Way' to Move 'Forwards' in New Single
TWICE Kick Off 'READY TO BE' Tour North American LegTWICE Kick Off 'READY TO BE' Tour North American Leg
mau5trap Presents Day Of The deadmau5 Events for Fall 2023mau5trap Presents Day Of The deadmau5 Events for Fall 2023

Videos

Video: Watch Kylie Minogue's Surprise Performance of 'Padam Padam' Video Video: Watch Kylie Minogue's Surprise Performance of 'Padam Padam'
Watch 'Metallica: M72 World Tour Live From Arlington, TX' Trailer Video
Watch 'Metallica: M72 World Tour Live From Arlington, TX' Trailer
Snakehips, Daya & Earthgang Drop Video for 'Sometimes' Video
Snakehips, Daya & Earthgang Drop Video for 'Sometimes'
See Miranda, Uzele & Jackson Perform at Gala on the Green 2023 Video
See Miranda, Uzele & Jackson Perform at Gala on the Green 2023
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel HERE LIES LOVE
SWEENEY TODD
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
& JULIET
PARADE