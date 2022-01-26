Tove Lo Unveils New Track 'How Long' From EUPHORIA Soundtrack

Today, GRAMMY® Award nominated, multi-platinum-selling artist Tove Lo returns with "How Long," a brand-new track featured on the forthcoming album, Euphoria Season 2 (An HBO Original Series Soundtrack) set for release on February 25th via Interscope Records, in partnership with HBO®. Pre-order the Euphoria soundtrack here.

Speaking about the collaboration, Tove Lo reveals, "'How Long' is about love, betrayal and denial. It was one of the few songs that came together for me during quarantine, and I think it's so beautiful in all it's darkness. I'm so honored that it gets to be a part of Euphoria, a show I love so much because of it's rawness and provocative storytelling."

The upcoming album will feature exclusive tracks designed to set the mood for new episodes of the Emmy®-winning HBO drama series Euphoria. "How Long" which is featured in this Sunday's episode, is the second single taken from the project, following the release of Lana Del Rey's "Watercolor Eyes" last week.

Following the success of her fourth studio album 'Sunshine Kitty,' Tove Lo made her acting debut, starring in the critically acclaimed Erik Poppe-directed feature film The Emigrants. Currently, she is in the recording studio working on new music, and is slated to perform at the Governors Ball Music Festival (tickets) and Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival (tickets) this summer, with more live dates to be added soon. Purchase tickets and keep up to date by visiting here.

Listen to the new single here: