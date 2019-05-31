Tove Lo Returns With New Single, 'Glad He's Gone'; Fourth Album SUNSHINE KITTY On The Way

Multi-platinum, Grammy-nominated artist Tove Lo is back with a brand new single taken from her forthcoming album. "Glad He's Gone" is an intelligent and infectious pop track served with her usual sauciness and tongue-in-cheek lyricism and wit. Tove Lo reveals: "We've all been on both sides of the break up pep talk with our friends and we all know how good it feels to get your partner in crime back when they finally leave that idiot behind." Listen to "Glad He's Gone" HERE.



The Stockholm-born artist also confirmed today that her fourth full-length album is on its way. Recorded between Los Angeles and Sweden, "Sunshine Kitty" represents a new chapter for Tove, marked by a reclamation of confidence, hard-earned wisdom, more time, and a budding romance. The title is "a play on pussy power, but it's a happy, positive way of seeing it," Tove Lo states. "It ties in with the lynx. This cartoon cat (featured on the artwork) is an extension of me and part of the new music. She's super cute, but she does stupid s like getting in fights and getting fed up. It's how I feel the album sounds."



"When I did Lady Wood, I was in a place of being scared," she admits. "I had vocal surgery only a year before. I'd been singing since I was 14-years-old. I went through this operation in the middle of everything, and I felt like I had to start over. I was constantly worrying if my voice was okay. It took a long time to feel at home with it again. I was getting through a heartbreak and acclimating to a new life in the spotlight with people changing around me. I've finally landed in a place where there are some of the usual challenges, but I feel more at home in the weirdness of what it means to be a person who puts her heart on paper for everyone to listen to. I understand why I need to express what I need to a little more. I'm vulnerable, but I'm not angry. It's the same emotional honesty-yet happy."



"Glad He's Gone" is the first taste of her newfound self-acceptance and happiness. Co-produced by Shellback and Struts, the track opens with a delicately plucked acoustic guitar entwined with her usual devilishly angelic delivery before she locks into an eyebrow-raising call-and-response with herself. Everything culminates on the high-pitched hook, "You're better off, I'm glad that he's gone.""It's about friendship and love," she goes on. "It's the obligatory pep-talk you give your girlfriend when she's going through a breakup. You're reminding her she's your partner-in-crime and showing unconditional support. It makes fun of the demands of being a good girlfriend and the dirty stuff you do just to make him confident. There's a message to it. I'm telling a real story that I think girls need to hear. You want to know your friends are there for you during a breakup. It's about all the fun you can have after heartbreak."



"Glad He's Gone" is out worldwide now.



"Sunshine Kitty," Tove Lo's forthcoming fourth studio album is due for release later this year.



More details to come soon.





