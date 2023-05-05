Tove Lo Releases 'Dirt Femme (Stripped)'

Internationally acclaimed, multi-platinum selling, GRAMMY® nominated artist Tove Lo returns today with 'DIRT FEMME (Stripped)', a new 7-track EP featuring raw and emotionally stripped back versions of tracks from her critically acclaimed fifth studio album, DIRT FEMME, including fan favorites like 'No One Dies From Love,' 'Suburbia,' 'Pineapple Slice,' and 'Grapefruit,' plus a vulnerable new version of her latest release, 'Borderline.'

Speaking about the EP, Tove Lo reveals, "You've asked me for an acoustic album so I thought... why shouldn't I give you what you want?? These are all emotional one takes recorded all over the world... at soundcheck, at home or elsewhere. #DirtFemme (Stripped) is out now. Thank you to everyone who made these possible."

In other news, Tove Lo recently joined friend and collaborator SG Lewis during his appearance on CBS' The Late Late Show with James Corden, performing their song 'Call On Me' (WATCH), following it up with an epic golden hour performance during Lewis' Weekend 2 set at Coachella.

Later this month, Tove makes a quick pit stop in Dana Point, CA for the Palm Tree Festival on May 13(TICKETS) before picking up where she left off with her SOLD OUT 2023 North American DIRT FEMMETOUR, kicking things off May 16 in Miami, FL.

With Slayyyter supporting, she plays confirmed shows in Orlando, Austin, Dallas, Phoenix, San Diego and Vancouver, with stops at Hangout Festival (TICKETS) and BottleRock Festival (TICKETS) sprinkled in between.

In early September she'll return to North America for a series of SOLD-OUT headline shows with special guest UPSAHL which kick off September 5 in St. Paul, MN, and include dates in Chicago, Royal Oak, MI, New York, Boston, and two dates in Washington, DC, concluding September 15 at The Atlantis.

This summer Tove will head back to Europe for a string of headline shows (with support from Finnish singer/songwriter Alma) and festival performances, including PiP Fest in Norway, Pinkpop in the Netherlands, Metronome in Prague, Roskilde in Denmark, Flow Festival in Finland and Rock en Seine in Paris.

She is also confirmed to return to Australia and New Zealand for a series of headline shows with support from BLUSHER and select festival appearances, including SPIN OFF Festival and Splendour in the Grass. For a complete list of tour dates and to purchase tickets, go here.

Earlier this year, Tove Lo unveiled 'Borderline,' her first new release since last year's acclaimed fifth studio album, Dirt Femme. The song, which PAPER Magazine hailed as "sultry and energetic," with Billboard calling it a "pulsating dance-pop bop" arrived hand-in-hand with an official music video, directed by Brazilian director Nogari, shot in Mexico City, serving as the sequel to 'No One Dies From Love,' which NYLON named one of the Best Music Videos of 2022.

While on the road, Tove Lo has been playing songs off her most recent album, Dirt Femme, including fan favorites like 'No One Dies From Love' [WATCH], '2 Die 4' [WATCH], 'True Romance' [WATCH], 'Grapefruit' [WATCH], the SG Lewis-assisted 'Call On Me' and 'Pineapple Slice,' and more.

Dirt Femme is Tove's most confessional album to date, disguising deeply raw confessions, emotions, memories, and experiences into irresistible dance-floor filling gems. A gift only very few artists can do well. The album was universally welcomed by fans and critics alike, popping up on multiple Year End 'Best Of' lists, including Billboard, The FADER, NPR, NYLON, People Magazine, Rolling Stone, Stereogum and more.

Tove Lo has always spoken her mind, and it's why she's left an ever-expanding imprint on pop. The Sweden-born and Los Angeles-based singer, songwriter, and artist made waves worldwide with her platinum-certified 2014 full-length debut, Queen of the Clouds, uplifted by the quintuple-platinum 'Habits (Stay High)' and double-platinum 'Talking Body.'

Except this time, for the first time, in Dirt Femme, Tove Lo embraces every side of her own femininity. "When I was coming up, I would lean into my masculine traits, because it's how I thought I would fit into every room of the boys' club," she admits.

"However, that has shifted. The feminine traits of all people, not just women, are celebrated. And I have my own definition of feminine now," she leaves off. "Honesty will wake emotion, so I love keeping the filters off. When you listen to DIRT FEMME, I hope it makes you feel like dancing naked in the street and crying at the same time," she laughs. "That's how it felt for me to write this. It's every side of my femininity."

Dirt Femme (Stripped) is out everywhere now. Listen here:

