Toronto Band Altameda Share New Song 'Wheel Of Love'

Today, Toronto-based rock band Altameda released a new song "Wheel Of Love" via Missing Piece Records/Pheromone Recordings. The song was recorded in Toronto by Thomas D'Arcy (Neko Case, The Sheepdogs) and mixed in Portland, OR by Tucker Martine (My Morning Jacket, Whitney, R.E.M.).

Under the Radar premiered the music video saying, "[Altameda] recall moments of fondly remembered joy, calling to mind vignettes with friends, family, and lovers and tracing them through the years. Meanwhile, keening pedal steel and gorgeous strings back the pair's nostalgic reverie, evoking the warmth and comfort of the song's treasured memories."

"After initial plans to record our album in 2020 fell through due to the pandemic, we were left with a large window to continue the writing process," says Altameda's Troy Snaterse. "The feeling of isolation, and uncertainty at this time left me longing for some kind of safety net. This led me to conceptualize the idea of a 'Wheel Of Love' as a touchstone for anyone who feels alone, or in pain. It is something that will spin and roll on forever," he continues. "We set out to evoke this feeling, sonically. Blending subtle instrumentation, with a soaring string arrangement to create a sense of hopefulness and warmth."

That sense of warmth is conveyed in the video through candid moments with friends and a house filled with plants and tchotchkes. The video brims with a sense of familiarity; simultaneously looking back at small moments that add up to something substantial and a nod to memories waiting to be made.

In September, Altameda shared "Dead Man's Suit" which was added to Spotify's Fresh Folk playlist. FLOOD Magazine premiered the track saying "'Dead Man's Suit' lives in this eerie idea of impermanence much in the same way the band's vocalist Troy Snaterse now lives in the titular suit, reflecting upon mortality while his backing band provides subtle instrumentation in the form of dampened piano and swelling strings."

Altameda formed in Edmonton along the North Saskatchewan River before moving east to Toronto. What originally started as a recording session for singer-songwriter Troy Snaterse quickly became a group effort. Compelled by a mix of genres and shared experiences, the band holds a respect for tradition, while having the sophistication to shake it off. Over the course of two records - Dirty Rain (2016) and Time Hasn't Changed You (2019) - Altameda has evolved into a band with a bold, and unrelenting sound. "Dead Man's Suit" marks a new chapter for the band, showing immense growth, both musically and personally. Altameda is Troy Snaterse (guitar, vocals) and Erik M. Grice (drums).

Exclaim called their debut album Dirty Rain (2016) "the perfect soundtrack to the onset of summer" while Rolling Stone Germany reviewed Time Hasn't Changed You (2019) saying "[Altameda] celebrates country bliss, folk emphasis and pub-rock enthusiasm."

In summer 2022, Altameda will embark on a US tour supporting The Zombies. The band will also make an appearance at the revered SXSW festival in Austin, TX. Tour dates and specific details will be announced next year along with more new music.

Watch the music video for the new single here: