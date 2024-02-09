Tori Kelly Announces New Album & Releases 'High Water' Single

Two-time GRAMMY Award winning multi-platinum artist Tori Kelly will release her new studio album, TORI., set for release on April 5, 2024 via Epic Records. Poised to truly take over the year in a big way, the news of the album is paired with the release of the single “high water,” out now. Pre-order TORI. here.

TORI., Kelly's fifth studio album and first in partnership with Epic Records, sets the full picture of a woman coming into her own. It is something the artist first let fans in on with her acclaimed 7-track EP tori in 2023. That project featured a wide range of musical influences and personal inspirations, weaving together arresting grooves, unrelenting movement, and her love of Y2K-era R&B, as showcased in stand-outs like “missin u” and “cut.”

On TORI., she expands on that release's promise in a way that warrants its all-caps, full-statement title, bringing together sounds from the late '90s and early '00s in creative, exciting ways that put perpetual motion at the forefront—with the throughline being Kelly's strong, versatile voice. It is truly a full 360 vision of Tori Kelly. Period.

Brand-new single “high water” is a resilient call to action that fuses Kelly's hair-raising vocals seamlessly with a sonic atmosphere brimming with hope for the future. “Something is coming in the morning if I can make it through the night,” she sings over the acoustic-driven instrumental, “whatever comes hell or high water, I know what's on the other side.”

“I have been working on my next album for the last few years, exploring new sounds & expressing so many different sides of myself. I thought I had covered it all until I had a health scare in July of last year that reminded me just how fragile life can be.” Kelly says. “‘high water' is about simply holding on and believing that there will be light at the end of the tunnel.”

Stay tuned for the official music video for “high water,” coming soon.

With the imminent release of TORI., Tori Kelly is ready to step into the next phase of her life and career, and she's keen for her audience and fans to share in that. “Now my hope is that [“high water”] will uplift others in whatever they might be going through and encourage them to keep going.”

About Tori Kelly

Since her debut, Tori Kelly has consistently captivated audiences world-wide with a powerhouse voice, eloquent songcraft, and vibrant spirit. The California native has garnered two GRAMMY Awards across her career thus far and was nominated for Best New Artist surrounding her first album.

The genre-bending artist's catalog encompasses platinum-certified singles such as “Hollow” and “Should've Been Us” as well as gold-certified singles, including “I Was Made For Loving You” and “Nobody Love.” Her gold-certified 2015 debut album, Unbreakable Smile, bowed at #2 on the Billboard 200, paving the way for the GRAMMY Award-winning Hiding Place [2018], Inspired by True Events [2019], and A Tori Kelly Christmas [2020]. Signing with Epic Records in 2023, she embarked on her next chapter with the EP tori. Released last year to much acclaim, it showcases the true Tori, highlighting her confidence, charm, and charisma, affirming her status as a show-stopping 21st century superstar. It notably set the stage for what is to come.

Expanding her influence across media at large, Tori Kelly has notably starred in the blockbuster animated series Sing and Sing 2 in addition to making appearances on Sesame Street¸ The Masked Singer, American Idol, Rugrats, and more. Beyond collaborations with everyone from Lecrae and Kirk Franklin to Chris Lane, Illenium, Jacob Collier, Jon Batiste, and Pink Sweat$, she mostly recently teamed up with Justin Bieber for “Name” from his #1 blockbuster album Justice.

With the upcoming release of her new studio album TORI., Tori Kelly has fully embraced herself as a woman, a writer, a performer, and an artist. All these elements converge in the ultimate vision for Tori Kelly as she kicks off 2024 with a bang.