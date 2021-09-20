Tori Amos Announces New Album 'Ocean to Ocean'

One of the most prolific, trailblazing and influential artists of her generation, Tori Amos will release her brand new studio album Ocean to Ocean on October 29, 2021 via Decca Records.

Nearly 3 decades after the release of her career-defining debut solo album Little Earthquakes, recently hailed by Rolling Stone as one of the 500 Greatest Albums of All Time, Tori's work is as relevant as ever. An emotional record, Ocean to Ocean is a universal story of going to rock bottom and renewing yourself all over again.

As communities around the world suffered the loss of life, live music, travel, and much at all to observe, Tori had a difficult time during the pandemic. Splitting her life between Cornwall, Florida and the road, her songs are written with the act of traveling and observing. Holed up in Cornwall, she hit a place of personal crisis. Having always been intensely affected by political upheaval in the US, Tori was dismayed by the storming of the Capitol on January 6.

Against all odds, that crisis resulted in Ocean to Ocean, Amos' most personal work in years - an album bursting with warmth and connection, with deep roots in her earliest song writing. She descended to an emotional state lower than she had been to for a long time - but the depths became creative, forcing a return to the kind of introspection she recognised from her debut album Little Earthquakes.

"This is a record about your losses, and how you cope with them," Amos shared. "Thankfully when you've lived long enough, you can recognise you're not feeling like the mom you want to be, the wife you want to be, the artist you want to be. I realised that to shift this, you have to write from the place where you are. I was in my own private hell, so I told myself, then that's where you write from - you've done it before..."

The album can be pre-ordered here.