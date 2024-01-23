Tops' Jane Penny Announces Solo Debut EP 'Surfacing'

The EP will be released on April 5.

By: Jan. 23, 2024

POPULAR

Album Review: Willy Wonka Wuns Wild On The New Movie Soundtrack WONKA Photo 1 Wonka Wecord Weally Wonderful
Ariana Grande Drops New Single 'yes, and?': Be the First to Hear It Photo 2 Ariana Grande Drops New Single 'yes, and?': Be the First to Hear It
Elton John Achieves EGOT Status With Emmy Win Photo 3 Elton John Achieves EGOT Status With Emmy Win
Streaming Review: Bradley Cooper's Latest Director Endeavor Comes To NETFLIX & Shows He, T Photo 4 Maestro More Love Story Than Bio Pic

Tops' Jane Penny Announces Solo Debut EP 'Surfacing'

Jane Penny - vocalist, keyboardist and co-founder of critically acclaimed Montreal indie pop band TOPS - announces her solo debut. Her debut EP Surfacing will be released via Luminelle Recordings on April 5th, and today she shares the record's first single entitled “Messages.”

While a solo endeavor had been ruminating for Penny for a few years already, it was after TOPS' European tour in March 2020 – when Penny and her then-partner, musician Adam Byczkowski (Better Person), found themselves ill with long COVID – that Surfacing came to materialize. Written, produced and recorded by the classically-trained Penny between Berlin and Montreal, Surfacing was made over the course of mostly-isolated years as Penny acted as caretaker for her bed-ridden partner.

Whereas all of TOPS' music – crafted as a cohesive unit – consists of fleshed-out instrumentation like drums, bass, guitar and keyboard, Surfacing is an exploration of creating one's own world, through electronic music, samples and production, with the only “organic” sounds being Penny's voice, her flute and the occasional wind chime. 

“Messages,” Jane Penny's debut track out today, is a delightfully paranoid pop song and a strong introduction to Penny's own sonic world. “It's a pop song about getting notifications from everyone except the one person you want to hear from, which was happening to me at the time. The opening sample - ‘there is a message for you' is a strange message that the credit card machines in Montreal cabs make.”

Performance art is a guiding principle of Penny's, with the visuals an essential part of understanding Surfacing. As such, the cinematic music video for “Messages” inspired by Maya Deren's Meshes of the Afternoon (1943) that finds a detective trails a woman at nighttime, a pursuit that culminates in their conflation and asks the viewer to question who is following who.

“The concept came from a meditation on the journey which led me to have a solo project, a journey which involved searching for myself, striving for some true essence, and realizing that this will naturally happen and isn't something I need to force.” Watch the video directed by Otium and listen to “Messages” now HERE.

Photo Credit: Kirk Lisaj



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Brainstory Share Track Ft. Clairos Claire Cottrill & Announce New Album Photo
Brainstory Share Track Ft. Clairo's Claire Cottrill & Announce New Album

The Los Angeles-area trio also share new tour dates including headline shows and dates with The Budos Band and Lady Wray (see below); and their latest single, “Hanging On.” The Latin / Psychedelic Soul-inspired tune features Claire Cottrill (Clairo) on background vocals. Plus, check out tour dates!

2
Emo Orchestra Announces Spring Tour Ft Escape The Fate Photo
Emo Orchestra Announces Spring Tour Ft Escape The Fate

Emo Orchestra has announced the Spring leg of their 2024 tour featuring special guests, Escape the Fate. Created by Ben and Kristen Mench-Thurlow, Emo Orchestra offers a one of a kind live experience bringing the emo hits of your youth back to the stage, with a touch of adult elegance.

3
GRÓA Announce LP Reissues & Share What I Like To Do Photo
GRÓA Announce LP Reissues & Share 'What I Like To Do'

GRÓA return with the announcement of the reissue of their two acclaimed albums, the 2019 sophomore album Í Glimmerheimi and its 2021 follow up, What I like to do via the US label, FOUND. Alongside the announcement, GRÓA unleashed a new music video for the hypnotically driving track “What I like to do,” featured on the album of the same name.

4
Joe Wong Shares Track With Mary Timony Ahead of Album Photo
Joe Wong Shares Track With Mary Timony Ahead of Album

Joe Wong shares a new track featuring Mary Timony and announces his upcoming album release. The album from the Los Angeles-based, Milwaukee-raised musician, film + television composer (Midnight Gospel, Russian Doll, Master of None) and podcaster (The Trap Set with Joe Wong) also features early singles “Into Nothing” and “Waiting.”

More Hot Stories For You

Micah Barnes Sings 60s Pop Songs Including Former Band The Nylons' Classic Hits For Toronto And Brampton ShowsMicah Barnes Sings 60s Pop Songs Including Former Band The Nylons' Classic Hits For Toronto And Brampton Shows
Aline Garza Releases New Single 'Day One'Aline Garza Releases New Single 'Day One'
Ciara Grace Arrives With Debut Album 'Write It Down'Ciara Grace Arrives With Debut Album 'Write It Down'
Video: Travis Scott Releases Music Video for 'I Know ?' Co-Starring Emily Ratajkowski and Anok YaiVideo: Travis Scott Releases Music Video for 'I Know ?' Co-Starring Emily Ratajkowski and Anok Yai

Videos

Listen: Blake Roman Sings New HAZBIN HOTEL Single 'Poison' Video
Listen: Blake Roman Sings New HAZBIN HOTEL Single 'Poison'
Watch a Preview of Jack Harlow's Immersive VR Concert & Documentary Video
Watch a Preview of Jack Harlow's Immersive VR Concert & Documentary
Katy Perry Stars in WIZARD OF OZ Promo For AMERICAN IDOL Video
Katy Perry Stars in WIZARD OF OZ Promo For AMERICAN IDOL
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central STAGE MAG
HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO
CHICAGO
Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
& JULIET
ALADDIN