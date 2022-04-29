Top Nashville DJ Feelz Releases 'Will You Be My' (ft. DeVries)

EDM artist and top Nashville DJ and producer Feelz has released a new single "Will You Be My" (ft. DeVries). The song is now available on all streaming platforms. You can listen here.

This track by Feelz will compel anyone to get up and dance. Hype instrumentals that build and fall in just the right way are accompanied by the silky-smooth vocals of the song's feature singer, DeVries. A chill start with simple piano chords is soon joined by synth drives and clapping, building with bumping hits before the beat finally drops and the rest of the song leans back into those clean vocals and splashes of electronica that coat any hype-builder, before building again and repeating the whole process in a way that can only be described as seamless. The lyrics are simple, but they add a clear emotion to the song, and the music builds and drops move in tandem with the vocals to heighten their lyrical and sonic impact. Sure to be a crowd favorite, this is another hit from Feelz.

"Will You Be My" is a synth adventure full of beat drops, build-ups, juicy rhythms, and strong vocals. It has elements that make it perfect for a club setting, party, or even just sitting at home jamming out.

"Will You Be My" (ft. DeVries)

Production: Feelz, Ronald Black, and Gabriel Diaz

Songwriter: Sara Skinner

Vocalist: DeVries

Feelz is Nashville's most up-and-coming DJ and EDM artist. Feelz, born John Lawson, paved his way into the Nashville EDM scene full force and has been making his way to the top ever since. Feelz's main influences come from various electronic pop artists, lending him the high-energy vibes of his live shows.

Feelz's start in the music industry began during his years as a college student playing DJ sets at many of the local clubs and bars. After gaining hometown popularity, he began performing alongside major-label musicians and DJs from around the world. Some of the artists include Waka Flocka Flame, Slander, and Allison Wonderland. Feelz played on tours such as Paint Gone Wild and the Glo Paint Party.

Feelz's three singles he has released are at over a million total independent streams in just 9 months. Feelz's releases include "The One" ft. DeVries, "Waiting For You ft. Lena Luisa," and single, "Got U" ft. Ceara Cavalieri, which have seen placements in EDMNations, EDMSauce, BuzzMusic, PopWrapped, and Stage Right Secrets.

