Toosii X Future Link Up for 'Favorite Song (Toxic Version)'

As "Favorite Song" jumps into the top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100 and achieves Platinum certification, Toosii drops a striking new version of the track - "Favorite Song" (feat. Future) [Toxic Version]. In the powerful new first verse, chart-topping, GRAMMY®-winning superstar Future takes the stage. Looking into the crowd, he's hit by memories that unleash a flood of feelings for a past love.

The new version of "Favorite Song" will be included on Toosii's debut album, NAUJOUR, along with the original version of the song and "Favorite Song" (with Khalid) [Remix]. See below for the album's full track listing, which Toosii revealed earlier this week. Set for June 2 release by South Coast Music Group/Capitol Records, NAUJOUR is available for pre-order / pre-save HERE. Toosii will kick off a U.S. headline tour in support of the album on July 26. See below for itinerary. Tickets are available at Ticketmaster.com.

Toosii will take the stage to perform "Favorite Song" during the two-hour live season finale of Season 23 of NBC's four-time Emmy Award-winning competition series "The Voice" on Tuesday, May 23 (9-11 p.m. ET/PT). CeeLo Green, Diplo & Lily Rose, Maroon 5 will also perform that evening.

"Favorite Song," which was named by Billboard as an early contender for "Song of the Summer 2023," is Toosii's first top 10 hit on the Billboard Hot 100, climbing to No. 8* this week. The track is a top 5 smash at rhythm radio, topped the Billboard Rap Streaming Songs & Billboard Hot Rap Songs charts and entered the top 5 of Billboard's Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs tally. Combined global streams of "Favorite Song" have surpassed 260 million while the audio has been featured in over five million global TikTok creations, earning more than three billion combined views.

Born Nau'Jour Lazier Grainger in Syracuse, NY, Toosii tells jarringly honest tales of street life and lost love, detailing his journey from a lost kid surrounded by tragedy to a national sensation full of promise. Now based in Raleigh, NC, the 23-year-old was hailed by Complex as "One of music's brightest stars" and Teen Vogue said, "if you're not in his orbit yet, you need to tap in." Ebony noted, "[Toosii] shows a vulnerability in his music which he embraces wholeheartedly."

Future went from cooking up beats in a basement for the Dungeon Family to generational superstardom with a presence looming from the streets all the way to The Met Gala. He literally brought trap into the White House as President Barack Obama rapped along to his 4x Platinum banger "Jumpman" (with Drake). He has collected dozens of multi-Platinum certifications and achieved Diamond status for 2020's "Life Is Good" (feat. Drake), affirming him as one of the best-selling acts of all time.

In 2019, he earned a GRAMMY® Award for Best Rap Performance for "King's Dead" alongside Jay Rock, Kendrick Lamar, and James Blake. Speaking to his dominance, Billboard christened Future as its 2022 "Hip-Hop Power Player of the Year." His ninth full-length album, I Never Liked You. marked his eighth No. 1 album on the Billboard 200 and contained the 3x Platinum "WAIT FOR U" (ft Drake and Tems), which won a GRAMMY for Best Melodic Rap Performance earlier this year.