Toosii & Khalid Drop 'Favorite Song' (Remix)

Toosii also announces the June 2 release of his debut album, NAUJOUR, via with South Coast Music Group/Capitol Records.

On the heels of making his late night television debut on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon," Toosii announces the June 2 release of his debut album, NAUJOUR, via with South Coast Music Group/Capitol Records.

Today, as the album pre-order / pre-save launched, he shared a stunning new version of "Favorite Song" with multi-Platinum global superstar Khalid. The voices of the two artists blend beautifully and Khalid adds a poignant verse, pledging his steadfast support to someone aching for love and peace. Pre-order / pre-save NAUJOUR HERE.

Toosii said, "I'm excited to have Khalid join me on this track. He has such a dope and unique voice and I think it really takes an already amazing song to the next level. I've been wanting to collab with him on the right track for a while and I think we picked the perfect one. Hope y'all enjoy!"

The RIAA Gold-certified "Favorite Song" is Toosii's first single to chart on the Billboard Hot 100, where it currently ranks at No. 13*. In an early round-up of contenders for "Song of the Summer 2023," Billboard observed, "Toosii has a bonafide solo hit on his hands... the woozy R&B hook of 'Favorite Song' is definitely worthy of a breakthrough moment."

The track hit No. 1 on the Billboard Rap Streaming Songs chart, entered the top 10 of Billboard's Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs tally and is currently in the top 10 at rhythm radio. Combined global streams of the song have surpassed 112 million while the audio has been featured in over three million global TikTok creations, earning more than 28 million combined views.

Born Nau'Jour Lazier Grainger in Syracuse, NY, Toosii tells jarringly honest tales of street life and lost love, detailing his journey from a lost kid surrounded by tragedy to a national sensation full of promise. Now based in Raleigh, NC, the 23-year-old was hailed by Complex as "One of music's brightest stars" and Teen Vogue said, "if you're not in his orbit yet, you need to tap in."

Ebony noted, "[Toosii] shows a vulnerability in his music which he embraces wholeheartedly." VIBE observed, "[Toosii] has never shied away from his feelings, and promotes how strong it makes a man to embrace them... [Toosii] has an innate ability to capture his personal experiences in a way that makes them sound like specific situations everyone has endured."

Khalid, who has been called a "pop prodigy" by Rolling Stone has been streamed globally over 30 billion times across all partners. In 2017, he released his GRAMMY® nominated debut album, American Teen.

His sophomore album, Free Spirit, debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 and was declared a New York Times "Critic's Pick," TIME named Khalid one of the "Most Influential People of 2019." He has collaborated with some of music's biggest stars including his No. 1 singles "Love Lies" (with Normani), "Eastside" (with Halsey and Benny Blanco) as well as hits with artists Billie Eilish, Shawn Mendes, Marshmello and more. Khalid will be touring North America with Ed Sheeran this summer.



