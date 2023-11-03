Toosii Announces Forthcoming Project 'Jaded'

JADED is set for release via South Coast Music Group/Capitol Records on November 17.

By: Nov. 03, 2023

Toosii Announces Forthcoming Project 'Jaded'

2x platinum hitmaker Toosii announces his upcoming project JADED which is set for release via South Coast Music Group/Capitol Records on November 17. Pre-save HERE. Alongside the project announce, Toosii releases the raw and emotional new single “Suffice.” The song was produced by the trio of Yozo, C7actus, and Kevin Varol.

“I came in this world on my own, do you know how it feel to be alone?” the 23-year-old Syracuse native raps solemnly over tight percussion, tinkling piano keys and dreamy backing vocals. The deep introspection continues in the chorus. “I wrote our names on the mirror, hoping to see it clearer — that just won't suffice. Mama say ya gotta hear her, mama I understand but people come and go — that's just life.” Toosii's ability to drop hard truths while also serving addictive melodies remains second to none. 

﻿On “Suffice” Toosii says, "When we look at our reflection, we look inside ourselves. In this song, I feel like looking into the mirror is about trying to see your future — looking for signs that what you hope for will come true, but recognizing that there are some things you just can't control."

"Suffice" is Toosii's first new single since dropping his debut album NAUJOUR in June. The 19-track release included the 21 Savage-assisted "Pull Up" and the 2x platinum-certified “Favorite Song,” which reached No. 1 at Rhythm & Urban radio and top 5 of the Billboard Hot 100 chart after the arrival of remixes featuring Khalid and Future.

The track was nominated for an MTV VMA for Best R&B Song, Billboard Music Award for Top Rap Song, and two Soul Train Awards for Song Of The Year & The Ashford And Simpson Songwriter's Award. “Favorite Song” also currently features in Boost Mobile's Get After It fall campaign. It also landed a Toosii a slot in Variety's prestigious Power of Young Hollywood issue and resulted in star-making performances on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Good Morning America, and The Voice Season 23 Finale.

Toosii spent the summer promoting the hit album with a sold-out headline tour, which underlined his status as one of hip-hop's most in-demand live acts. That point is driven home further by the rising star reuniting with Rod Wave as one of the opening acts on the Nostalgia Tour, which is hitting arenas across the country. See remaining tour dates below and purchase tickets HERE

Toosii's 2023 victory lap is well deserved for an artist, who's found acclaim doing things his way from day one. After releasing a stream of mixtapes between 2017 and 2019, Toosii solidified his emerging star status with his South Coast Music Group debut, Platinum Heart, which included fan favorites “Love Cycle” and “Red Lights.”

Poetic Pain followed, which injected Toosii into the national consciousness and earned him a spot in the 2021 XXL Freshman class. From there, he kept up his momentum with efforts like Thank You for Believing and Pretty Girls Love Toosii, which combined his vocals with understated soundscapes. Released after the birth of his son, 2022's Boys Don't Cry saw Toosii reach even deeper into his emotions before launching into the mainstream with “Favorite Song” and NAUJOUR.

Toosii – Upcoming Tour Dates (opening for Rod Wave)

Nov. 4 - CFG Bank Arena - Baltimore, MD

Nov. 7 - MVP Arena- Albany, NY

Nov. 8 - TD Garden - Boston, MA

Nov. 9 - Wells Fargo Center - Philadelphia, PA

Nov. 11 - Barclays Center - Brooklyn, NY

Nov. 12 - Capital One Arena - Washington, D.C.

Nov. 14 - PNC Arena - Raleigh, NC

Nov. 15 - Spectrum Center - Charlotte, NC

Nov. 16 - Bridgestone Arena - Nashville, TN

Nov. 18 - Legacy Arena - Birmingham, AL

Nov. 19 - Enterprise Center - St. Louis, MO

Nov. 22 - United Center - Chicago, IL

Nov. 24 - Paycom Center - Oklahoma City, OK

Nov. 29 - Kia Forum - Inglewood, CA

Nov. 30 - Oakland Arena - Oakland, CA

Dec. 4 - Pechanga Arena - San Diego, CA

Dec. 5 - Desert Diamond Arena - Glendale, AZ

Dec. 7 - Toyota Center - Houston, TX

Dec. 9 - Dickies Arena - Fort Worth, TX

Dec. 10 - Moody Center - Austin, TX

Dec. 12 - Smoothie King Center - New Orleans, LA

Dec. 13 - State Farm Arena - Atlanta, GA

Dec. 15 - Amway Center - Orlando, FL

Dec. 17 - FLA Live Arena - Sunrise, FL

Dec. 18 - Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena - Jacksonville, FL

Photo Credit: Gunner Stahl



