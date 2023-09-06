Too Close To Touch Unveil New Single 'Hopeless' Feat. Telle Smith (The Word Alive)

One of the final few recordings from late frontman Keaton Pierce before his untimely passing last year, the song’s arrival falls after his birthday, September 3rd.

By: Sep. 06, 2023

Lexington, KY band Too Close To Touch share their new single “Hopeless” in collaboration with Telle Smith of The Word Alive.

One of the final few recordings from late frontman Keaton Pierce before his untimely passing last year, the song’s arrival falls after his birthday, September 3rd.

With a knack for infusing might with melody, Too Close to Touch is Keaton Pierce (vocals), Mason Marble (guitar), and Kenny Downey (drums). Offering an explosive mix of indie-rock cool and punk-blasted emo pop energy, the band has toured extensively with the Vans Warped Tour and acts such as Waterparks, Issues and Crown the Empire. 

The band’s releases include the EP series I’m Hard To Love, But So Are You, Nerve Endings (2015), and Haven’t Been Myself (2016). In 2016, Too Close To Touch won the award for Best Underground Band at the Alternative Music Press Awards. Haven’t Been Myself debuted on the Billboard charts as the #3 Alternative Artist Album, #9 Top New Artist Album, and #133 Billboard Top 200 Current Album. 

Photo Credit: Lyndsey Byrnes 



