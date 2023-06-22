Tony Jackson Returns with New Single 'Five Dollar Bible'

Traditional country’s standard bearer, Tony Jackson, is back with his latest single, “Five Dollar Bible.” The single marks his first release since signing to BFD / Audium Nashville.

“Five Dollar Bible” tells the story of the simple wisdom found on the black and white pages of a gifted five-dollar Bible. In 2022 the singer signed to Bob Frank’s BFD / Audium Nashville and began work on his follow up album slated for release this fall. The single is distributed by BFD/Orchard, Chuck Rhodes as BFD’s GM in Nashville.

One of country’s favorite traditional singers, Jackson’s general social media video count exceeds 109,264,100!

Perhaps best known for his viral sensation of the George Jones classic, “The Grand Tour,” Jackson’s pure country vocal style made him the favorite of millions. A regular performer on the Grand Ole Opry, he’s made national television appearances on NBC, USA Network’s Real Country, TBN’s Huckabee, Larry’s Country Diner and CMT.

His debut album, TONY JACKSON, yielded chart singles including: “Drink By Drink,” “Old Porch Swing,” “Nashville Cats,” “It’s Only Make Believe” and “Do I Ever Cross Your Mind.” His single “Country Road” caught the attention of Rolling Stone naming it one of their “ten best county and Americana songs to hear now.”

Jackson’s new album is slated for release later this year. He is managed by Jim Della Croce at Pathfinder Artists and booked by Bob Kinkead at Kinkead Entertainment Agency in Nashville.

About Tony Jackson

Jackson also attracted the attention and support of some of the industry’s premier session musicians and songwriters, several of who appeared on the record including: Steve Cropper, Vince Gill, John Sebastian, Bill Anderson, Paul Franklin, Glenn Worf, Mickey Raphael, Little Feat’s Bill Payne and Time Jumpers members Joe Spivey and Billy Thomas.