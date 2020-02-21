Toner Announces Sophomore LP 'Silk Road,' Shares First Single

TONER was originally formed as a solo bedroom project by Samuelito Cruz in 2014. With interest from a few labels, Cruz was convinced to record a full-length record that came out in Spring of 2015 titled LP, recorded in the backyard shed of his mom's house. As a result of moving from West End (lower east bay) to Oakland, & the falling apart of his former band Happy Diving, Cruz decided to start playing live shows with a full band consisting of hometown friends Maxwell Carver, Sean Glass & Kennan Sommer. The band has maintained the same line-up since 2015 putting out two EPs Passing Glance & Killing Pace. Silk Road is the band's latest effort, their first studio album & sophomore full length consisting of 10 songs in barely over 20 minutes. It was produced & Engineered by David Kelling of Culture Abuse & Mixed/Mastered by Jasper Leach of Tony Molina Band. Silk Road is the defining release of the new sound of TONER as a transition from solo-bedroom pop to a blown out full band effort.

Tour Dates

3/29 Oakland, CA - Golden Bull

4/17 Oakland, CA - Eli's (Record Release)

4/18 Los Angeles, CA - TBA (Record Release)

Track List:

1. '95 Slow

2. Smoov

3. Heaven's Blade

4. Dark Ecstasy

5. B.C. Hope

6. Old Heads

7. Still Warm

8. Cherry Plaza

9. Always on Time

10. Heavy Glow





